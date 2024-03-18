Former Big Brother Naija housemate Saskay’s boyfriend, Chef Derin, has written a long, open letter to his critics

Recall that several reports came up about the chef’s complicated dating history and how the reality TV star took him from another woman

However, the food content creator mentioned in his statement a couple of women who, after his new relationship, spurred interesting reactions from netizens

BBNaija Saskay’s boyfriend, Chef Derin, has reacted to the allegations hovering around his growing relationship with the reality TV star.

Legit.ng previously reported that a man on Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) revealed how Saskay reportedly displaced his female friend from her relationship with the chef.

Speaking further, the young man also leaked chats from the food content creator complaining about his sex life with the reality TV star.

In the face of all this drama, Chef Derin came forward to clarify how he moved on from his last relationship.

In his statement, he mentioned how a couple of Twitter ladies were involved during his healing process until he found Saskay and decided to enter a new relationship.

According to him, one of the ladies named Oroefe tried manipulating and feeding him false information about his ex because she was interested in him.

Derin concluded his speech by stating that these women are trying to destroy what he has with the BBNaija star, and he respects his woman so much to allow that.

Derin also claimed he told Saskay about these other women in the picture before she came around.

See his post below:

Netizens react to Saskay’s BF confession

Fans of the BBNaija ex-housemate pointed out that they were not impressed with the list of ladies mentioned in his statement as they dished out their hot takes.

See reactions below:

stardocofficial_:

"Too many names mentioned in a single paragraph, I’m lost already."

blaqroselelo:

"Lol, man will stain your white loool...I love the drama let's see the end of it."

_pretty_timmy:

"Who are DS people for heaven's sake, today is Monday nw ekoshi danu jare."

_desuwa_xx:

"You knew u were going through all of things and you posted something that will make them drag you."

shop_withakosua:

"You go explain tire be private Una no go hear now you don put urself up for dragging."

fhunkyscloset:

"A shoulder to cry on in da oda room."

zara_ikeji:

"My ex my ex how many girls only you done date nawa."

brownskin. laura:

"Between You and woman, who suppose give who shoulders to cry on?? Finished man."

bloomin_nissi:

"Saskay na ur sign to carry yourself move be this o… if u like don’t pay attention to the signs."

hountondeborah:

"He called on the baddies and they responded, let him deal with."

