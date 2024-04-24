The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has reacted after an X user shared a purported UTME question showing two answers

The examination body said the photo of the purported UTME question is not JAMB's test delivery candidate's view

JAMB said the X user will have to answer some questions on how he took the picture after being warned not to take any form of electronic gadget to the UTME centre

FCT, Abuja - A Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidate, Gideon Anyebe, has shared a photo of a question showing two answers.

The candidate asked the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to explain why there is a question with double answers.

JAMB says man has questions to answer for posting purported UTME question Photo credit:@GideonAnyebe1/JAMB

Writing via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) , shared a photo of the alleged UTME question and he wrote this:

“Why do we have this kind of double answer? Can I get an explanation please, and possible solutions”

Reacting to the alleged UTME question with double answers, JAMB said the photo is not its test delivery candidate's view.

The examination body, however, said even if the photo was the UTME question the X user will have some questions to answer.

JAMB asked how the candidate was able to the picture after being warned not to take any form of electronic gadget to the Computer Based Test (CBT) centre.

“This is not JAMB's test delivery candidate's view. Even if it were, you may have some questions to answer. How did you take the picture after being warned not to visit the UTME centre with any form of electronic gadget?

Nigerians react

@Thelawrett

He has some serious questions to answer, it’s part of the rules, no electronic gadgets so the question is how do you take this picture.

@lukman_labaran

Some candidates entered with their smartphones in the exam hall because I see maney people with the pictures of their questions. Jamb has to take action on their agency for allowing exam Mal practice.

@nnaomastan92

It is certainly a Jamb test. Any Nigerian who has ever sat for this exam must have seen double answers like this during exam. It is common with Jamb. The only problem here is, how did he take the picture since nobody is allowed to enter the exam hall with gadget?

@Jokey_kr

I met this question

But no vex

How did the person snap this question..

Even from the view

It seems to be a screenshot

@Esteem_Boy

It will be unreasonable to begin to question why or how this person got this picture forgetting the issue that leads to this.

The first thing we should demand is if truly this was on JAMB portal then after that we can then prosecute this person for violating the rules.

@j_chinemerem

@JAMBHQ To the best of my knowledge, this is an app for studying. Not the Exam.

