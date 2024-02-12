Timini and a female fan known as Moyo have exchanged a warm message about Valentine which is coming up in some days

The lady tagged Timini in a message and said she wasn't sure of what she wanted for the occasion either the actor or a gift

In response, Timini said he can't be sure she would have him but she could be his Valentine as he promised her some gifts

Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson and one of his female fans known as Moyo or Soft Mo on social media have exchanged messages about the Valentine's day celebration taking place on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

The lady had been contemplating about how to spend Valentine's period and she tagged the actor in one of her messages on social media.

According to her, she does not know how to spend her Valentine's Day. Either she wants a gift or the actor for the occasion.

Timini replies female fan toasting him. Photo credit @timini/@softmo

In response, Timini said he doesn't know about having him for Valentine's day celebration.

Timini promises fans gift

In his reply, the fashionista promised to be Moyo's valentine. He added that he would send her gifts for the romantic day.

He told her to send him a direct message and they would take it up from there.

The Nollywood actor had engaged his female fans in the past. He once replied a female fan who accused him of not being good-looking.

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the exchange between the female fan and Timini. Here are some of the comments below:

@fifys_shortlets:

"How are you girls dying overt Timini I mean is he that fine??"

@vjasoncollections:

"Awww am I a stone. I still dey find Val ohh."

@janemega_luxury:

"The girl must get better shape and posh for him to reply her.

@sshuggar_:

"Just be fine and the rest will be history."

@thesmartphonegirl:

"Abeg make meself ask now, who will be my Val ooo."

@officialqueenpecky:

"Well she collect finish, na she go still come online to rant."

@pharmfinder:

"The girls way go cry after this tweet plenty, bad boy Timz!"

fashionaffairzboutique:

"My b.a.d boy Tims for a reason."

@ama.kwena:

"Because she’s a fine girl. In this life, just be fine, period!"

@stel.lasimone:

"@_timini wo what happened to the love we have ehhh ,my dear man ah titi baby. I'm your love ooo."

Timini steps out with RMD

Legit.ng had reported that Timini had made an appearance with his senior colleague, RMD.

They were both spotted looking so gorgeous and all smiles which gave them a different look entirely.

Timini appreciated working with the veteran actor as they seemed to be in a movie location and preparing to work.

