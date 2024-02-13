Nigerian-talented actor Timini Egbuson got the internet buzzing after he showed his warmth to one of his online crushes

The Nollywood star was first approached by the young lady, who had earlier mentioned that she wanted to have him for Valentine's Day

The actor went on to promise to make her day memorable as new videos of both of them at an event went viral

Nigerian talented actor Timini Egbuson recently made one of his online fans extremely happy for Valentine.

Legit.ng previously reported that an X (formerly known as Twitter) user identified as Moyo or Soft Mo made advances at the Nollywood lover boy.

The lady contemplated how to spend Valentine's Day and tagged the actor, letting him know she would like to have him.

In response, Timini stated that she couldn't have him but promised to get her gifts to make her day memorable.

Timini gives X crushValentine's a lush bouquet

Videos making the rounds online saw the actor and his fan at a movie premiere as he presented a colourful bouquet of flowers to the young woman.

Following that, Moyo took to Twitter to thank Timini for his thoughtful gesture.

"Timini got me flowers, y'all," she wrote.

He responded:

"Glad you liked them; you look lovely."

Reactions trail Timini's Valentine's Day gesture

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

michigabbi:

: Very thoughtful ❤️ you don’t have to be in love before you act like a perfect gentleman."

abistles:

"Awwww, this is lovely. Nigerians dey quick wan match make people relax jare, it's not that deep."

tinglespicey:

"He buys flowers to deflower you."

fadeke261:

"His voice is everything."

aabimbola__:

"He’s such a sweet man and a respecter of women radiates the kinda way he’s brought up she won’t forget this quickly."

baindu.koker:

This life, don't be scared to shoot your shot, maybe just maybe your crush will answer. I am very happy for her. In a world of bullying, trolling and hate we still have decent people. Thank you my favourite @_timini.Let Love reign."

Source: Legit.ng