Singer Portable was captured after he was given some dollar notes by a Nigerian singer based abroad

In the clip, he showed off the money and was shouting and jumping up as he shouted that money had become dollars

Fans took to the comment section to react as they air their view about Portable and how he used to treat people

Controversial singer, Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, aka, Portable has shown that he doesn't joke when it comes to the issue of money.

The singer marked his 30th birthday on Tuesday in grand style and was seen acting like a crazy person after he saw the dollar he was given.

Brosthrone, a Nigerian singer who is based in Russia had given Portable some dollar notes which he was counting.

Portable shows off dollars he got for birthday. Photo credit @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable says money has become dollars

In the clip which has become viral, the singer who has invested heavily in real estate noted that money has become dollars.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The money he was given was up to 200 dollars so he couldn't keep calm about it.

See the clip here:

Portable and hood boys mount food

Legit.ng had reported that Portable and his boys had pounced on the tray of food his wife gave him for his birthday.

The singer had been trending as congratulations and well-wishes poured in for his special day. His first wife gave him a surprise birthday party and invited a saxophonist to play for him at home.

She also bought a big cake and sprayed him with money.

After the celebrations, the singer and his boys munched the king-sized meal on the tray.

Lady gushes over Portable on a birthday

Legit.ng had reported that a fun video of Portable's 30th birthday celebration had trended online.

He was seen lamenting about the cake he received from his fans and lover. He said that they wanted to kill with the sweet dessert.

In another video, a female hype person, Mooreshola whom Portable gave N1million last year was also present at the party.

She described the singer as her mentor and role model as she presented him with a birthday gift.

Source: Legit.ng