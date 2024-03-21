Renowned actor Yul Edochie buzzed the internet once again after he shared a video of himself at Asaba airport

What ignited the attention of many was the fact that Yul's first wife, May Edochie, had earlier made similar content but was heading to Dubai

In the viral footage, the filmmaker could be seen with his "second wife" Judy Austin, who was gleeful about capturing the moment

Famous Nigerian actor Yul Edochie and his martial saga again made the news.

The filmmaker's first wife, May Edochie, carried her fans along the amazing flight she had from Nigeria to Dubai.

Yul Edochie and Judy Austin trend as May Edochie flies to Dubai. Credit: @yuledochie, @may_yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The animated footage entertained netizens as the mother of three captured minute, exciting details of her trip and her arrival.

Seen in the company of her friends and business associates, it was evident that May was in for a beautiful experience in the tourist destination.

Yul Edochie and Judy spotted in Asaba airport

24 hours after May shared her clip online, Yul and his "second wife," Judy Austin, took to their Instagram pages to share a video of them about to board a flight at Asaba airport.

Buttressing more on his trip, he wrote:

"Asaba was good to us. We're off. Back to base. Touchdown Abuja.

"Odogwu awaa.Akpolum Ijelem waa.

See May Edochie's video here:

See Yul Edochie’s video here:

Reactions trail Yul Edochie's airport video

Many who came across the actor's recent post believed that there was something unusual about it, considering that his ex-wife made a similar post hours back.

See reactions below:

browpro.ng:

"All these hoodie and cardigan on top local flight inside this heat?"

natasha_blessing_rasaq:

"The pressure is getting worser."

fifilee6:

"But I thought they claimed to be skit makers where the baby for enter na."

nwaeke_chi:

"If he dares pay for any international flight for the two of them with the current exchange rate, the will have to create content consistently for 8months to recover the money spent."

jhoystin:

"Judy where are your kids from your previous marriage? They’re dragging you on facebook cos your ex husband said you abandoned them and only focused on Yul and the kids you have for."

morwunmi22:

"So because May travelled by air…you had to do thisthis one is local nah."

Source: Legit.ng