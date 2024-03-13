Yul Edochie and his woman, Judy Austin, trended on social media for the umpteenth time with their public display of affection (PDA)

Legit.ng reported that the filmmaker’s first wife, May Edochie, withdrew the bigamy lawsuit she filed against him, stating her reasons.

A few hours after the announcement, Yul and his latest woman entertained netizens with the happiness within them, spurring several hot takes

The controversial Nollywood couple Yul Edochie and Judy Austin have maintained high spirits in the face of the obstacles surrounding their relationship.

After news broke that Judy and Yul allegedly denied being romantically involved and that they were instead skit makers, May Edochie, the first wife of the actor, decided to withdraw the Bigamy petition she filed against her husband.

Yul Edochie and Judy Austin react to May's court case withdrawal.

Source: Instagram

Reason being that she doesn’t want the father of her children to be arrested.

Following the latest update, Yul and his colleague enticed fans and netizens with the happiness within them.

A recent video sighted by Legit.ng saw the female counterpart praising her man with indigenous titles to reverence his masculinity and presence in her life.

Yul, who was faltered, noted that every man deserves a woman who appreciates him like Judy did.

He wrote:

“If your woman doesn’t hail you like this, no gree for am.”

See his post below:

Reactions trail Yul and Judy’s new video

Legit.ng compiled the hot takes below:

olanmafashion:

"Are u married couple or skitmakers with skit babies? Yes or no? Continue giving them more evidence u will surely learn."

comedian_aboki44:

"Don’t compare him to Ned drop something else and move."

priscakabelek:

"These are the results of choosing Telemundo over Vision."

genia_adah:

"Your woman Abi your fellow skit maker? Pls stop confusing us jor."

osyonyeka:

Behind d camera their is burning them up and down. Na d gullible one’s una go de deceive. No peace for @judyaustin1 and @yuledochie . The only people supporting u guys are d ones that lack self love and parental love."

lolas_hair_shop:

"Women are doing better things with their lives. Instead of hailing a man, go and make impact in the society . This reminds me of a movie I watched, the man said his wife has nothing to offer than hailing him."

unstoppableabt:

"How funny how you let an incredible woman slide pass you. Is this woman what u settle for now Yul."

muahcakes:

"Better no hit head for car nah only hype Dey shake you like this Yul."

Yul Edochie turns stylist for second wife

Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie showed off the mother of his son, Judy Austin, in a skin-tight black dress.

As Judy posed against the railing of a house, ready to take photos, the actor swooped in and adjusted the wig on her head.

The couple, who run a real estate business together, had a short discussion as Yul assured his woman of how good she looked.

