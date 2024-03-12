The troubled marriage between Yul Edochie and his estranged first wife, May, is making headlines for a new reason

According to reports, May Edochie had the opportunity to put Yul in prison by pursuing a bigamy case but she refused

The reasons behind her refusal to support a bigamy case against him drew the attention of many Nigerians who shared their thoughts

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s estranged marriage with his first wife, May Edochie, is back in the news over a case of bigamy.

Recall that the celebrity couple fell out after Yul was discovered to have allegedly traditionally married his actress colleague, Judy Austin, and welcomed a child with her.

Details emerge as May Edochie refuses to take up bigamy case against Yul. Photos: @yuledochie, @mayyuledochie

According to a report from Due Process Advocates (DPA), a case of bigamy was going to be filed against Yul Edochie but May was not in support of it.

It was gathered that bigamy, which is a criminal offence, can be tried in a court of law with the offender sent to prison. DPA noted that May Edochie was concerned about whether it would make Yul go to jail and she refused to proceed with the matter because she didn’t want the father of her children arrested.

DPA’s post reads in part:

“When the case of Yul Edochie came to DPA, we considered filing a complaint with the police and getting the allegation investigated. But when May realised that such a move might result in Yul being arrested and prosecuted and possibly sent to jail, she refused to allow us to proceed. She didn't want her husband and father of her children arrested. Each time bigamy was mentioned, she would ask: "Will they arrest him?" And we would say: "Most likely yes." She would refuse to approve it. You can understand that. Despite what Yul did to her, she didn't want him arrested.

The only option left was for May to file for divorce and to sue Judy for damages for adultery. Even at that, she didn't want to rush it. It took until after the death of her child and Yul's subsequent behaviours for her to file for divorce.”

See the full post below:

Reactions as May refuses to support bigamy case against Yul

Several netizens shared their thoughts on May Edochie backing down when it came to pursuing a bigamy case against her estranged husband, Yul. Read some of their comments below:

reinehoneycrown:

“Sir, if he announce himself as proud polygamist why is he still lying to court there are skit babies and court is buying the lie with evidence of two kids and a write up of being a polygamist.”

viviansobad:

“yul was thinking May will fight judy bcos of him but to his Surprise she drop him like a hot plantain.”

nisoify:

“Had it been May allow him to have intimacy with her, Princess Yul would have recorded the private moment and posted online. May is too smart, my love for her has increased.”

officialtasha_emmy:

“Queen May is really a good and educated woman oo. If not yul for don chop jail by now.”

queenof_gbasgbos:

“Chai Mary NWANYI OBI OMA even what this man did to you you still pity on him it can not be me.”

healthydropss:

“Wow! Such a good woman.”

Honeyeyzz:

“Once the divorce is settled, could May pursue prosecution for bigamy against Yul? Is there a time period for bringing charges against Yul for this offence? Just trying to learn.”

How Yul Edochie denied marriage to Judy Austin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Yul Edochie reportedly denied being married to his actress colleague, Judy Austin.

According to reports, May Edochie’s estranged husband shut down claims of any legally binding union between him and Judy.

Not stopping there, he allegedly claimed that all that bound them together was skitmaking.

