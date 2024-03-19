Popular Nigerian comedian AY Makun caused a huge online stir after celebrating his son’s birthday on social media

The socialite who is known for having two daughters with his wife shared a photo of a teenage boy he called son and wished him well as he turned 17

AY’s post left many questioning if he was the celebrant’s biological father as they reacted to the comedian’s birthday message

Popular Nigerian comedian AY Makun’s birthday post to his 17-year-old son has caused a huge buzz on social media.

On March 19, 2024, the humour merchant took to his official Instagram page to share a photo of a handsome teenager named Denzel and accompanied the photo with a birthday message.

AY Makun celebrates 'son' as he turns 17. Photos: @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

According to AY, his son Denzel had clocked 17. The comedian then showered the celebrant with prayers and added that he would see him soon.

The comedian wrote:

“My son is 17. May each day be a step closer to your dreams, filled with the warmth of love and the thrill of new adventures. Happy birthday, Denzel. Daddy loves you. See you soon.”

See AY Makun’s post below:

Fans react to AY’s son’s birthday post

Shortly after AY Makun shared the celebratory post for his son on his 17th birthday, many Nigerians took to his comment section to express their confusion. A number of them questioned how the comedian had a 17-year-old son despite having two known daughters with his wife, Mabel Makun.

Read some of their comments below:

lynn_la_stupenda:

“He has been with the wife over 17yrs and this isn't her kid, so how?”

lizzyberry22:

“So his Nephew cant be his son ,like seriously cant you all see that he is using you all to catch cruise that's his sister son in d UK,Nawaah for una.”

Houseofcalmperry:

“He said his son, him tell una say na him born am?? Na only who u born u fit call ur son??”

slimkiki:

“Oga you need to explain better oo please your son from which woman? Because as far as I know it’s only Michelle and Ayomide that are your kids so this son is from where? Meanwhile happy birthday son of God.”

celi_a2069:

“No wonder his wife hasn't been happy.”

officialbigv:

“E shock una Abi? Na so we go de shock una. Nor be everything dem de upload online.”

Melisamikky:

“This 2024 una jst dy shock us.”

zbrty1414_:

“He no resemble you o.”

iam_chyderah:

“Son from?”

joydaddy_01:

“I have no idea you have a grown child ooh .”

rossy2sure60:

“I don't understand u guys at all. Na everybody u call son/ daughter be your biological child? Just a question ooo.”

Jenomahs_hair_collection:

“Instead of birthday well wishes, una dey busy Dey drag who born am.”

How AY Makun and wife hinted at marital crisis

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Ay Makun and his beautiful wife, Mabel Makun's marriage appear to have hit the rocks.

Legit.ng reported that Mabel shared a cryptic post about a particular person allegedly threatening her life.

A recent observation showed that the humour merchant and his wife unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Source: Legit.ng