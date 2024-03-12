A man identified as Milo has opened up on life in the waterside and how singer Omah Lay survived before he became famous

According to the man, the singer used to stay in the neighbourhood, and he pointed to some places he used to chill back then

He made these statements in a chat with a rapper Dede Oja, and his accent got many people talking

Popular Nigerian singer Stanley Omah Didia, aka Omah Lay, used to sell fuel and did laundry for others in his neighbourhood before he became a music star.

Omah Lay's ex neighbour reveals what he did before he became a music star. Image credit: @omah_lay/instagram

Source: Instagram

This was revealed by a man identified as Milo, aka Lesbian Bayelsa Boy, in a chat with rapper Dede Oja on his Waterside Episodes. He also describes himself as the neighbourhood ambassador.

Milo further stated that the singer used to borrow a laptop to sort out some things and he also showed Dede where Omah Lay used to buy food back in the day. He described the place as MB City (Nobody opposed) Treasure Base and Biafra itself.

According to him, the place wasn't peaceful back then but a lot of things have changed. He wished that the singer would turn up in the area someday to visit them. Also, he spoke crisp pidgin and watched his surrounding during the chat.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out the video of Milo speaking about the area and Omah Lay to Dede below:

Reactions trail Milo's chat about Omah Lay

Some netizens have reacted to the video of Milo speaking about his neighbourhood and Omah Lay. See some of the comments below:

@fubara_gift:

"This life eh..... Milo my man, me and this guy did fight before when we were in secondary school CCS Amadi Ama. When Iceland and Greenland that year no be today shaa ....Milo stubborn boy."

@black__vpn:

"Man like Milo wahala."

@yzee.official:

"Chaii this guy pidgin English they sweet my body."

@duchess.of.abuja:

"Hope say you pay observing charge."

@kelvin88172:

"See as he dey monitor his surroundings."

@ose_tamuno:

"Oh boy this one scatter the head. @omah_lay come to show them joy, dem believe you."

@nuella832:

"Proud marine base girl."

@legendary_rankee:

"No be play….We Global 4 Life!! #MBCityToTheFvckinWorld."

@wiby_foreign_jnr:

"@omah_lay."

@i.t.koko:

"The east coast."

Omah Lay speaks on being a Christian

Legit. ng earlier reported that Omah Lay had caused a buzz on social media after speaking about religion in a recent interview.

The music star shared how he nearly converted to Islam despite being raised in a Christian home.

Omah Lay's take on God and religion got many Nigerians dropping different opinions in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng