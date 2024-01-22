Popular Nigerian singer Omah Lay has caught the attention of netizens with his latest social media post

The talented music star cried out to God online with a special request for more money, to the surprise of fans

A number of social media users had things to say about Omah Lay’s prayer as some of them questioned him

Popular Nigerian singer Stanley Omah Didia, aka Omah Lay, is back in the news over a post he made on social media.

On his official X (Twitter) page, the SoSo crooner made his special request known to his many followers.

Fans react as Omah Lay begs God for more money. Photos: @omah_lay

Source: Instagram

Omah Lay tweeted a prayer where he begged God to give him more money. He wrote:

“God! I need more money please.”

Nigerians react as Omah Lay begs God for more money

The music star known for sometimes sharing disturbing posts online piqued the interest of many Nigerians with his prayer to God.

While some netizens wondered if all was well with him, others questioned his need for more money considering his celebrity status. Read some of their comments below:

_rukkya__:

“Omah Lay put it in a song. I will understand better.”

onyinyechi__favour:

“Somebody find him for me, I want to collect the one he has.”

eniola___sarah:

“Even Dangote still Dey find m0re m0ney so who I be wey I no go find more m0ney? May God keep providing for us all.”

wofai.u:

“Or more Heartbreak so that you can give us more hits then get more money.”

_annie___grace_:

“Omah Lay and his posts is he okay at all??? The people close to this guy should check on him.”

chief_eriwa:

“Soso don carry all ur money away .”

ellapearl_ex:

“God please give him what he’s asking. Please .”

Ble_ssing_sunday:

“Typical example of more money, more problems.”

ayomide103180:

“I need money pass you .. you don born ?? You dey pay school fees.”

oracle_entertainment:

“Alaye fit don use him savings gamble like that .”

slide_laughs_nb:

“Who no need more money? Is never enough bro.”

Omah Lay sparks anxiety with disturbing post

