David Oyekanmi, the fiancé of BBNaija's Queen Mercy Atang has showered her with money as they begin their marital journey

In a video David shared online, he described the reality star as the wife of his youth, while hailing her beauty

Queen blushed as the naira notes fell on her, and it got social media buzzing as many people praised David for loving her

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Queen Mercy Atang and her fiancé David Oyekanmi got many talking as he showered her with some naira notes.

BBNaija's Queen Mercy and her fiancé are set for their wedding. Image credit: @iam_kingdavid/Instagram

The love birds are set to begin their marital journey as they shared their pre-wedding photos on Tuesday, March 12 on social media. Preparations are also in top gear in Akwa Ibom state where they are set to hold their traditional marriage.

In a video shared by David on his Instagram stories, he was seen with some cash and he walked up to Queen, who was seated on a bed and sprayed the naira notes on her. They were in an excited mood as he described her as the wife of his youth.

Several social media users were happy as they shared the couple's love moments.

Check out the video of David spraying Queen some cash below:

Reactions to David spraying Queen money

Several social media users have expressed excitement at the love story of the couple. Check out some of their comments below:

@balo_ng:

"For as many people that are genuinely happy and are celebrating this couple today, may the Lord listen to the whispers of your heart. Congratulations to them."

@official_kenny111:

"Man of the Year."

@adzzel_trends:

"I love this young man."

@tonia_porsh:

"Treat her like trash and watch how another man will treasure her."

@bieber_swity:

"Congratulations ooo, chai, see as belle dey sweet me."

@realopeolofin:

"Na this guy fit Veekee James script of groom. He helped her play that script well cos if Pepper was a man. Pepper Lamba pls."

@soniaquee_n:

"She must be a good person."

@mees_rammyy:

"King Lamba they find wetin he wan post now."

@cullinan_vintage_lifestyle:

"This husband man understands the assignment. Keep it coming hubby, we are here for it and those that want to choke should feel free to."

@grey_fleur:

"VDM might get chest pain if he sees this."

@apex_queen48:

"Papa Nnewi no go like this one."

etz_mina:

"Another man's food is another man's poison. Congratulations."

@faithway10:

"Wife of your youth."

@limah_unusual:

"Lamba go wan die."

Queen meets fiancé's mum

Legit. ng earlier reported that Queen got netizens blushing after a video of herself and her fiance's mum trended.

She seemed to have visited the woman who was happy to see her, and they hugged each other and shared a kiss.

Some people were wowed by the chemistry between the both of them, while others were not comfortable with their kiss.

Source: Legit.ng