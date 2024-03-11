Nigerian Afrobeats singer Buju BNXN was having a peaceful day until his colleague Portable decided to hurl a shade at him out of the blue

The street singer took to his social media account on March 10 to make a robust claim about the Gwagwalada hitmaker

According to Zazu, he is a “faster, bigger” musician than Buju, and he went ahead to give reasons alongside snapshots for such a statement

Nigerian street pop act Habeeb Okikiola, best known as Portable, has called the attention of his fans to his position with his colleague Daniel Etiese Benson, popularly known as Buju BNXN.

The controversial artist took to social media to brag about being higher than the Kenkele singer days after his face-off with Afrobeats superstar Davido.

Providing reasons for his statement, Portable provided a screenshot showing the number of followers he has accumulated during his rise to fame and compared it to that of BNXN, noting that he was the most followed artist between the two.

At the time of this report, Buju has 1.9 million followers, while Portable has 2.6 million.

He wrote:

“Bojuboju Am faster bigger than buju if Grace work for you them go talk say na juju my face show pass your face.”

Fans react to Portable’s post

vs__lavish101:

"This one done crazy before."

iamemexapalara:

"Where is the lie but not by followers sha."

everythingfurniture.ng:

"Zeh nation Many many inspiration."

____trappy__:

"Buju na your boss portable take it or leave it."

realtomiwaa:

"2 feature wey them give this guy dey allow am get mouth."

suretonytonero80:

"Truth to be told Portable sings better than Davido argue with your phone."

collynbenzo:

"Dem say portable fit first Davido win Grammy."

Skepta and Portable's song reaches new milestone

The street singer achieved another milestone via his first international collaboration with Nigerian-British rapper Joseph Olaitan Adenuga Jr., popularly known as Skepta.

Tony Montana, produced by hotshot British-Ghanaian record producer Jae5, debuted on the number one spot on Spotify Nigeria a few hours after its release.

Skepta announced days ago that the hit single, released on March 1, 2024, has bagged over one million views on the renowned video streaming app YouTube in four days.

Source: Legit.ng