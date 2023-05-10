Nigerian music star Omah Lay has continued to make headlines over his most personal hit track, Soso

The Boy Alone crooner recently revealed in an interview the situation and mental condition that inspired Soso

Omah Lay, in his visual interview, also explained the meaning of the catchy line in his song, "Water no get enemy, ’til you fall for Oshimiri"

Nigerian talented singer Omah Lay has opened up on how he landed himself in the poignant lyrics behind his emotional hit song Soso.

In an interview with Hey Steph TV, the Afro-soul wonder explained the distressing condition he found himself in, which birthed Soso's lyrics.

Omah Lay reveals the creative process of his most personal song Credit: @omahlay

He said the song was made when his world was crumbling and he couldn’t make sense of anything.

Omah Lay emphasised that it was almost impossible for him to explain why he was going through the things he was going through because of the burden of pain.

"I was in pain, so much pain, when I was writing this song. I was just in a place where I was losing my mind.

"I was smoking a lot, way too much. I was down. You know when they say, when you exhaust... there was really nothing in life that was nice at the time."

