Popular Nigerian singer Omah Lay has caused a buzz on social media after speaking about religion in a recent interview

The music star shared how he nearly converted to Islam despite being raised in a Christian home

Omah Lay's take on God and religion got many Nigerians dropping different opinions in the comment section

Talented Nigerian singer Stanley Omah Didia, aka Omah Lay, recently opened up about his religious life.

The music star recently was a guest on media personality Wunmi Bello's show, and he talked about Christianity and Islam.

The 26-year-old, who earlier complained about love, said he got closer to God after he started to make money. He explained that he just started to believe in God and respect Him without getting religion involved.

Speaking further, the hitmaker said that he doesn't enjoy religion anymore, even though he grew up in a Christian home and almost converted to Islam at a point.

“I think as soon as I made money I just switched, I just believed in God and respected God and became more human than religion, I just don’t enjoy religion anymore. I grew up in a Christian home, I spent a lot of time in church and at some point I was going to convert to Islam but now I’m at the point where it’s just me and God, no religion.”

Why Omah Lay no longer believes in religion

Speaking further, Omah Lay explained his reason for no longer believing in religion. The singer noted that he could not find evidence that holy books are the true words of God, but he is sure there is a supreme creator who moves him and controls things.

“I really don’t know anything, these books that everybody is saying, I know it sounds true but these are just books that I cannot find evidence that this was written by God or his servant himself. I just feel like I don’t know anything. As much as I know the bible, I know Jesus, I know Allah, at the end I don’t have evidence, the only evidence I have is that there’s a God who is moving me, because I don’t know how I’m moving my body, I don’t know how I jump, I know there must be something that is somewhere that is in charge of this whole thing, I believe it’s God.”

Fans react as Omah Lay opens up about nearly converting to Islam

Omah Lay's talks about religion caught the attention of many netizens, and they shared hot takes. Read some of their comments below:

Its_mel_babyy:

“I don’t go to church like that I pray every day and believe in God but I’m not religious at all and the truth is when you stop being religious life becomes easier and you get to have your own space with God where you believe in him and talk to him knowing he’s gonna fix it all and it’s the best feeling because I don’t know how my life to the best since I stopped being religious.”

didibanty:

“You can tell he is a deep thinker!!!! People like that are very unique. Can be detrimental too!”

folo_pet:

“Omahlay needs a personal conviction and truly, only God can reveal Himself to you. If you want Him in your life, ask him to reveal Himself and He will…”

khareem_obrain:

“God is not created , but religions are created by people like us defining how we should live life based on their ideologies. That’s a deep thinker right there who doesn’t follow like a sheep without questioning.”

nomineeymusic:

“Me and you de the same ship my bro. Not been to Church for years now and I don’t accept anyone preaching to me about my own God. I just work with my God personally, I don’t need anyone to intercept between me and my Father in heaven coz we have a very good personal relationship, more like a family thing.”

albanwilliam27:

“Personal relationship with God is the best, rel!gion na pure sc@m.”

Singer Omah Lay shares disturbing message

Legit.ng had reported that Omah Lay got his fans worried and confused after he shared a disturbing line on social media.

The Godly crooner declared that he had lost his way in what looked like self-appraisal of himself and was willing to return to God.

Omah Lay also said goodbye to an act he didn't mention in the tweet, raising concerns about what it could be.

Source: Legit.ng