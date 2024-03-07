Nigerian social media critic Solomon Buchi recently stirred reactions online with his comments about controversial singer Portable

In a post shared on X, Solomon Buchi slammed a tweep who hailed Portable for carrying a special type of grace that needs to be studied

The tweep noted that despite living a sinful life, Portable continues to grow and succeed at everything he lays his hands upon

A tweet shared online by Nigerian social media critic and commentator Solomon Buchi about controversial Street-pop artist Portable Zazu has got people talking.

In the viral post, Solomon Buchi said Portable's growth and odds-defying success in his music career were not from God.

The social media critic's comment came as a response to a post shared by another tweep who was amazed at how Portable career has witnessed unprecedented growth locally and Internationally.

@Damideazy had noted that Portable commits all the sins that the bible warns Christians away from, yet his music continues to grow. Dami queried how God continues to bless such a person.

Solomon Buchi explains why Portable is successful

In response to Damideazy's post, Buchi noted that Portable Zazu's success is not a blessing according to God's will; instead, his blessings are that of this world and not divine.

Solomon Buchi noted that Portable's success and growth are due to his fulfilling the general principles created by men for earthly desires.

He shared that Portable is successful because he is consistent, hardworking, and courageous, not because of divine grace from God.

This isn't the first time Buchi has made a controversial stance about public figures and celebrities.

He once called out famous Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky, noting that gender is not a costume that a person can wear and take off whenever one pleases.

Read Solomon Buchi's full statement below:

Reactions trail Buchi's comment about Portable

Here are some of the comments that trailed Buchi's comments about Portable:

@Fifa737:

"Results doesn't mean you have divine approval."

@Dir_Martinz:

"My Brodie! Thank you for this."

@AustinOko123:

"Many people think the blessing of God is in things. Anybody can have earthly things. God’s blessing is beyond you having money. The quality of your spirit, what you control outside the physical, for your soul to prosper, longevity & good health, these are the real blessings."

@Newsmagmedialtd:

"David was described as a man who committed abominable sins but still a man after God's heart. Portable believes in God despite his excesses and he's also generous, helps humanity. Christianity helps you to live a peaceful and disciplined life and faith without work is dead."

@Iam_Mai_kael:

"Just shut it!! Are you assistant Jesus? Since portable isn’t blessed by God, Can you show me proof of one of your “Truly” blessed person (s) enjoying his or her riches in eternity?"

@Xtopher_Uzo:

"One second Sir, Our daddy told me to ask you if you're the new Assistant to Jesus Christ?"

@ObuMalachy:

"God opens way where there's no way for him and you've the audacity to say, isn't the work of God..like???"

@ab4bomb:

"Even when u don travel u still dey reason like one village man. When will u know that religion was made by man just to keep people in bondage."

@christysoft:

"He’s not blessed according to the Lord becos you’re the Lord’s PA right? How you’ve judged and concluded on him because he is living his life the way he knows how."

