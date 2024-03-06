A video of Nigerian singer Daddy Fresh crying out for help on social media has sparked massive reactions

In the viral clip, Daddy Fresh revealed that he was suffering from kidney failure, partial stroke, and prostrate illness

Daddy Fresh, in the trending clip, solicited help from Nigerians, asking them to help him stay alive

Veteran Nigerian singer Onyebuchi Micheal, aka Daddy Fresh, recently trended online after a video of him soliciting financial support from Nigerians went viral.

In the viral clip, Daddy Fresh revealed that he has been suffering from a series of terrible ailments which has rendered him bedridden.

Veteran singer Daddy Fresh cries out for help and solicits donations from Nigerians as he battles deadly ailments. Photo credit: @daddy_fresh_naija

Source: Instagram

Fresh noted that he was recently diagnosed with Kidney failure, Partial stroke and prostate cancer.

He shared that he was forced to come online to solicit funds because he no longer has money to take care of himself.

I've helped people in the past - Fresh

In his viral video, the veteran singer lamented that he was in dire need of help while noting that he has also helped others in the past.

He noted that he only wants to stay alive, healthy, and active.

See the viral video below:

Nigerians react to Daddy Fresh's video

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Daddy Fresh's video:

@director_martins:

"How can we donate ? ….the economy is kinda tough.. but we will try our best to donate the little we have."

@moonlightclothingng_ads:

"We don’t know what everyone is going through, reminder to be kind! Even online be kind and stop trolling."

@hassanstarbg:

"If LIFE never hit you then you will think others are lazy or unlucky and na you wise pass, I wish you quick recovery Brother."

@mr_donel:

"This Man was the Rave."

@olumi_001:

"You can now copy comments by triple tap who else noticed."

@hatafrican_hotbabes:

"Men, please reduce your alcohol intake. Stop taking monkey tail or competing on who go finish martel bottles in 5 minutes. Stop damaging your liver . May God heal you. Thank God for my wife."

@realsjasi:

"This man really needs help but from what I heard about him,he lived a very useless life as a celeb,collect people wife chop people money with very bad attitude wey him get as a person but I pray God restores your health Amen."

@shegun_jp:

"He sang eleru gberu e 17 years ago."

@oyindaakinbote:

"Our musical and nollywood veterans don’t deserve this type of lifestyle, where they can’t cater for themselves. Something needs to be done about it."

