OPM founder, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, created a beautiful scene by officially presenting a new car to his adopted autistic son, Aboy Chibuzor, days after his wedding

The famous Nigerian clergyman personally gave the car keys and complete vehicle documents to the new bride while excited orphanage children gathered around to watch the handover

This latest generous gift comes shortly after the pastor fully sponsored the non-verbal young man's marriage to a mother of 3 and provided them with a furnished house

Many followers thought Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere had already done enough when he funded a lavish wedding and bought a house for his adopted autistic son, Aboy Chibuzor.

Meanwhile, just days after the celebration, the Omega Power Ministries (OPM) founder surprised the newlyweds with a brand-new silver sedan.

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere officially presents a brand new car to his adopted autistic son just days after his viral wedding. Photo: papa.opm

Source: Instagram

In a video making the rounds on social media, the pastor handed the car keys, number plate and complete documents to Aboy’s wife.

Dozens of children from the ministry’s orphanage gathered around to watch the beautiful moment unfold.

The clergyman clarified why the car presentation did not happen before now, noting he wanted everything registered properly to keep them safe.

He said:

"I had to wait for the plate number to be ready to avoid trouble."

Sharing the video of the car presentation on his Instagram page, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere said he employed a driver for the new couple, but Aboy's wife rejected the gesture and offered to drive her husband around.

He wrote:

"Road Safety just delivered the LEXUS plate number and car papers of ( Aboy ) Elijah CHIBUZOR today 14 April 2026. I employed a driver to be driving both of them, but Mrs Elijah CHIBUZOR rejected and said she knows how to drive. So have handed over everything the husband and wife and she has driven off"

After handing over the papers, he ordered the couple to get inside for a quick test drive.

Aboy Chibuzor, who is non-verbal, sat securely in the front passenger seat with his seatbelt fastened, while his wife, a mother of three, slid right behind the steering wheel. The young man beamed with absolute joy throughout the entire handover process.

This recent car gift beautifully complements the brand-new house and the cash the pastor provided earlier in March.

The gesture perfectly shows the cleric's long-standing support for the young man he adopted many years ago.

Fans online now affectionately call Aboy "Nigeria's happiest married man" due to his consistent smiles.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Apostle Chibuzor's gift to Aboy

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Social media users expressed mixed feelings of joy and curiosity regarding the latest development.

@wethebest_properties commented:

“But why e be say ba children come observe the handovers..come be like children party . Oh,forgot say Aboy na boy self😂”

debbae_moe wrote:

“I wonder how her children will feel about their stepfather….. may we not be unfortunate 👏”

shineshinebooboo reacted:

“He looks better already I think he is going to improve with time”

@Phatymarh44 said:

“Nigeria’s ‘happiest married man,’ Mr. Aboy and his new wife have finally taken delivery of their car, gifted by Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere.”

@Wundakid49 commented:

“Sincerely speaking he is the happiest currently ooo... this is good ooo”

@KaroroMitchelle wrote:

“Congratulations to the newly wed hope they stay strong and happy”

@Courageem said:

“Wow, that's awesome! Gotta love seeing happy moments like this.”

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere gives a car to his adopted son, Aboy, following his wedding, as the couple takes their first drive together. Photo: papa.opm

Source: Instagram

Apostle Chibuzor seeks husband for autistic daughter

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere announced a search for a husband for his 21-year-old autistic daughter, Chiemeka Chibuzor.

The clergyman noted that interested suitors must be young, physically fit, and mentally sound to enjoy numerous marital benefits.

He listed these perks to include lifetime financial support, a joint property, and unannounced welfare visits from his staff.

Source: Legit.ng