Microsoft has said it will shut down one of its long-standing mobile email apps

After the deadline, many Android users will lose access to email and app functionality

The move is part of Microsoft’s broader effort to streamline apps and improve security

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Microsoft has confirmed plans to shut down its Outlook Lite mobile application for Android users, with full shutdown scheduled for May 25, 2026, Forbes reported.

The development means users of the lightweight email app will lose access to their mailboxes after the deadline, as the company moves to consolidate services under its main Outlook Mobile platform.

Outlook Lite was designed for lower-powered Android devices. Photo: SOPAPhotos

Source: Getty Images

Outlook Lite to lose functionality

According to reports by tech platform Neowin, the app will stop supporting mailbox access after the shutdown date.

While the application may still open on devices, core features such as email access, navigation, and other in-app functions will no longer work.

Microsoft had earlier restricted new downloads of the app and announced its gradual retirement starting October 2025, allowing existing users a transition period.

Shift to Outlook Mobile

The company is encouraging users to migrate to its primary email app, Outlook Mobile, which is available on both Android and iOS devices.

Microsoft said users who switch will still have access to their emails, calendars, and attachments once they log in through the updated platform.

The move is part of efforts to streamline its mobile services and improve security by focusing on a single, more feature-rich application.

Users with older devices most affected

Outlook Lite was designed specifically for Android devices with lower processing power and limited storage, which means the shutdown could affect users relying on such devices.

Although the exact number of affected users is unclear, the app has not accepted new installations for several months.

"Aside from going into the Play Store and finding Outlook Mobile manually. There is also an Upgrade option inside the Outlook Lite app, which will send you off to the Play Store to get the latest update. Directing users here could be more straightforward for admins,” Neowin explains.

More app changes expected

Another tech outlet, XDA Developers, noted that Microsoft has been reducing the number of its apps in recent months, suggesting further changes may follow.

Users can upgrade directly from within the Outlook Lite app via an in-app option that redirects them to download Outlook Mobile from the Google Play Store.

The company is directing users to switch to Outlook Mobile. Photo: SOPAPhotos.

Source: Getty Images

Elon Musk launches new messaging App to rival WhatsApp

Legit.ng earlier reported that Elon Musk has announced the date for the launch of his new messaging app, XChat, which is expected to rival WhatsApp.

The new standalone messaging application, XChat, will launch on April 17, 2026, marking its entry into the global encrypted messaging market, currently led by services like WhatsApp.

According to an official announcement by the company, the app will be available for download on the Apple App Store for iPhone and iPad users, with an Android version expected at a later stage, Cyber Security News reported.

Source: Legit.ng