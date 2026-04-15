Ruth Kadiri has shared a personal revelation about the Holy Spirit and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

In a video that has gone viral, the actress shared how some Christians neglect the Holy Spirit to get answers from AI

The actress' bold declaration about the Holy Spirit as the first AI created by God has also sparked reactions online

Nigerian actress and filmmaker Ruth Kadiri has shared her discovery about the Holy Spirit and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

In a video she shared on her Instagram page on Monday, April 15, 2026, Kadiri claimed God told her the Holy Spirit is the "first AI" as she warned about the devil's move to control the world.

Ruth Kadiri expresses concern about Christians who neglect the Holy Spirit for AI. Credit: ruthkadiri

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood actress, who made headlines after sharing why she kept her husband away from social media, expressed concerns about some Christians who now rely on AI to solve their personal problems instead of turning to the Holy Spirit for assistance.

"A lot of Christians are starting to take their problems to AI, solve this for me, sort this for me, and they are starting to forget that it was first invented by God for his children to meet all of our emotional needs. If Christians are not careful, we will end up assuming that these apps will solve our problems, but we wake up years later and realise we don't feel fulfilled," she said.

"We are starting to neglect the power God gave us as Christians, our helper, which is the Holy Spirit," she advised.

Kadiri also noted how the devil is fighting hard to control the world by creating replicas of God's creation.

Ruth Kadiri was Christians who rely on AI to solve their problems. Credit: ruthkadriri

Source: Instagram

The video of Ruth Kadiri sharing her discovery about the Holy Spirit and AI is below:

Reactions trail Ruth Kadiri's comment

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, with some netizens criticising her for comparing the Holy Spirit with AI. Read the comment below:

Prince Micheal Chika commented:

"Ruth Kadiri really mixed spirituality with tech in one sentence AI never reach Holy Spirit level abeg… one is divine, the other is man-made."

She'abaze Jeremiah reacted:

"In Revelational terms. However or whoever you want God to be to you is determined by how you acknowledge him. If you take him or approach him as a father, he will become a father, a king he will become a king to you. A judge, hell become a judge etc."

John Wealth commented:

"The Holy Spirit is not AI. The Holy Spirit is a person with intellect. He has feelings. He's divine and a member of the Godhead. He's Jesus without limit. He is Jesus limitless."

Joseph Love reacted:

"She's making alot of sense. While AI can be a great educational tool if used properly, it's foolishness to think it can solve all problems. It's foolishness to replace the Holy Spirit with AI. Use your bible when need arise, use your AI for AI purposes."

Okoye Chinaza Blessing said:

"A whole lot of people in the comments completely misunderstood what you just said but it's fine, I personally understood what you said and you are absolutely right. The holy spirit of God indeed is the first artificial intelligence because truly he helps us to solve all our lives problems when we come to him for help."

Ruth Kadiri calls out filmmakers who pressure Actors

Legit.ng also reported that Ruth Kadiri stated that any producer who asks for one million views on the first day of uploading a movie on YouTube has failed.

She asked actors to take such pressure off their shoulders, noting that a good production requires more than an actor's face to sell a movie.

The movie star added that one million views was not the standard for success or failure. She noted that there were so many things some people did not know about YouTube.

Source: Legit.ng