Social media claims about the US military capturing Nigerians linked to terrorism are false

Claims about varying numbers of captured individuals lack credible evidence and are misleading

The US Treasury sanctioned Nigerians for terrorism links, but no military arrests occurred

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

The social media claim that the United States military captured eight Nigerians sponsoring terrorist and bandit activities is false.

A Facebook user, Manny Soft, made the claim in a short video, which has now gone viral.

The man in the background of the video reiterates that he will drop their names while encouraging people to follow his page to know them.

“The US military has captured 8 Nigerian people who are sponsoring terrorist and banditry activities in the country. If you want to know them, follow this page and share this post.”

Verification

Dubawa discovered that the Facebook user has consistently shared the same narrative.

Many Soft changes the figures of alleged arrested sponsors from eight to 12 and then to 15 people.

The Premium Times reported in February 2026 that the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned eight Nigerians over alleged links to terrorist organisations and cybercrime.

According to the report, the sanctions include asset freezes and restrictions on transactions with US persons and entities, with the individuals linked to groups such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).

The report, however, did not say the US military “captured” or arrested the individuals.

Instead, it refers to financial sanctions and asset freezes, which differ significantly from the claim circulating online.

DUBAWA used the other figures that the Facebook user mentioned to see if a different result would emerge with evidence supporting the claim, but none were found.

Conclusion

Findings show that the US government sanctioned eight Nigerians over alleged links to terrorism and cybercrime.

There was no report that the US military captured or arrested them for the alleged crime.

The claim is misleading as no credible report supports any arrest or military operation.

The number of times the Facebook user kept making the claim showed that it was only a scheme to gain more engagement and followers.

48 Nigerians sanctioned as terrorism financiers

Recall that the federal government released an updated list of Nigerians sanctioned as terrorism financiers in 2026.

This move showed Nigeria’s determination to disrupt financial networks that support extremist activities.

The updated list included both individuals and groups, reflecting a broad crackdown on terrorism financing.

US reacts as Nigeria secures conviction of terrorists

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the United States commended Nigeria for accelerating terrorism trials, describing the conviction of 386 suspects as a key step toward justice.

The Attorney General said the four-day proceedings handled 508 cases, with convictions secured for the majority, while some defendants were discharged.

Authorities maintained that the trials followed due process and were conducted transparently, with international observers and civil society groups in attendance.

Source: Legit.ng