Solomon Buchi has berated Nollywood actor Yul Edochie for making a caricature of the Christian faith

The Nigerian writer and life coach suggested that Yul Edochie may need mental care as he expressed concern about the actor's health status

Solomon Buchi's comment comes after a video from Yul Edochie's first online church service emerged online

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie's new online church continues to generate reactions hours after video from the first service emerged online.

Popular writer and life coach Solomon Buchi, like many Nigerians, has taken to social media to share their take on Yul's online church, The Salvation Ministry, TSM.

Solomon Buchi says Yul Edochie should focus on seeking forgiveness. Credit: @yuledochie/Twitter @solomonbuchi

Source: Instagram

Solomon Buchi expresses concerns over Yul Edochie's health status

In a lengthy message, Solomon knocked the actor for making a caricature of the Christian faith, especially as lifestyle conflicted with his preachings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He stressed that Yul was supposed to be focused on seeking forgiveness for involving himself in adultery and polygamy.

The writer stated that it is difficult to know if Yul was serious about his new ministry or just being sarcastic.

Solomon further expressed concerns over the actor's mental health status and suggested he be taken in for mental care.

He wrote in part:

"Yul has been through quite a lot in the past months, and he might need intensive mental care. This charade isn’t helping and all he needs is Jesus and reflective time to morph into a better man. It’s hard to tell if his ‘ministry’ is sarcastic or real, but whatever it is, it is still embarrassing to the Christian faith. Get your life and family together first, Yul.”

See his tweet below:

People react to Solomon Buchi's post about Yul Edochie's online church

The tweet, which has since gone viral, has triggered reactions online, with some netizens throwing their weight behind Yul Edochie. See some of the comments, Legit.ng captured below:

VivaDido:

"In as much as I do not support Yul Edochie in his marital dealings, I just wanna ask you a question in response to one of the questions you asked. Please who was Saul's spiritual father before the Holy spirit attacked him on his way to Damascus to persecute the Christians?"

KimGeeSweet:

"I feel he's under a curse...no offense."

IdorenyinToby10:

"But God told Hosea to marry olosho? Dey play. Jacob had how many wives?"

BrightHomes56:

"Is God against polygamy?"

DaraDido:

"I haven't seen where polygamy is a sin in the bible,it was Paul who advice that anyone who wants to be a deacon ,should be a man of one wife, God didn't say, Jesus didn't say, Paul said. Paul was a rebel ,who was his spiritual father? Let he without sin cast the first stone."

Lady claims Yul Edochie took a cue from Pastor Jerry Eze

A lady with the moniker beatiful_oyinye shared why Yul Edochie opted for an online church, Legit.ng reported.

According to the lady, Yul took a cue from digital preacher Pastor Jerry Eze.

She said:

"They don sit down calculate Pastor Jerry Ezeh's daily income from YouTube live stream."

Source: Legit.ng