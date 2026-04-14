BBNaija's Angel Smith's marital crisis with her wife has continued to make waves on social media

Another screenshot of the heated exchange between the estranged couple over Angel's return ticket has surfaced online

Angel's wife's refusal to grant her request and her willingness to return to Nigeria have sparked reactions online

A screenshot capturing the heated exchange between Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) alumni Angel Smith and her wife, Tumininu, aka Tumi, over the reality star's flight ticket has emerged on social media amid their marital crisis.

In the social media chat that has since gone viral, Angel asked her wife, Tumi, to book her return ticket to Nigeria.

An exchange between BBNaija star Angel and her partner Tumi over flight ticket emerges. Credit: angeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

Reacting, Tumi refused to accede to her request as she wrote, "Me book ticket, no play with me Angel."

"You came to America not even 3 months you don dey miserable," Tumi added.

Angel further reiterated her decision to return to Nigeria as she wrote,

"You are the one bothering me. I've been saying I want to go home since. Life is simple," she said.

The chat revealed ongoing marital tension weeks after their March 2026 US wedding, with Tumi citing heavy spending on Angel and threatening to release messages involving a woman named Kyla amid arguments over finances, among others.

BBNaija's Angel taunted by partner for asking her to book her return ticket. Credit: angeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

The viral screenshot of the exchange between Angel and her wife about her return ticket to Nigeria is below:

Reactions trail Angel and Tumi's exchange

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, with netizens criticising Angel for being unable to fund her ticket back to Nigeria. Read the comments below:

YoungRejoice1 wrote:

"She no get money to come back or what."

StelxyG commented:

"When I told them It wouldn't last people were calling me enemy of progress, Angel doesn't have the ability to love anyone genuinely."

therawdeeya wrote:

"Still call am babe, i want to believe the babe is per gender no be loving babe."

Mariam351881181 said:

"It is throught Angel that i will finally believe that these girls live a very fake life we see on social media......omoooooo so they are broke?Angel is a broke girl?naaah u gat to be kidding me,her own fake life is crazy."

globrown4 commented:

"Wait Angel no fit book her own ticket abi na my eyes dey pain me? She got money so why asking her/him to book her ticket to come back home."

Olasunkanmiisme said:

"I feel all of this at this point it now looking like clout even tho it's real cause if you look at the chats well It was Tumi and her friends who started to emotionally Bully Angel hours after the wedding make una check well, Atleast that what I can get from all of this."

bigbrunoo_ wrote:

"So Ángel doesn’t have 1.5 million naira to book her return ticket to Lagos?"

Angel Smith and her lover's prewedding shoot

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Angel and her lover trended after she shared her wedding invitation.

The former housemate had flaunted her white wedding invite a few days ago, clashing with a fan who questioned her decision.

The video and pictures sparked hot takes among fans, who shared their opinions online.

Source: Legit.ng