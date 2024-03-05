Popular Nigerian Instagram comedian Sir Balo has been clamped down by grief over the loss of Nollywood star Mr Ibu

The skit maker took a moment to reflect on the beautiful moments he shared with the departed thespian

Sharing a picture they both took years ago, Balo revealed that Mr Ibu assisted him in progressing his career in movie editing

Nigerian Instagram comedian Timothy Obotuke, popularly known as Sir Balo, has expressed his grieve over the death of Nollywood veteran John Okafor, best known as Mr bu.

Recall that the sad news about the movie star broke on March 2, 2024, following a cardiac arrest during surgery.

Sir Balo mourns Ibu dead. Credit: @sirbalocomedy

Source: Instagram

Many people, particularly those fortunate enough to know Mr. Ibu, are mourning the loss of a beloved friend and colleague.

Being one of them, Sir Balo reflected on the love and kindness he received from the departed while he was alive.

The skit maker claimed that Mr Ibu bought him his first laptop in 2014 after he met him and pleaded for his assistance to further his career in video editing.

Sharing an old picture they took together, he wrote:

“Why do good people die? You bought me my 1st laptop for editing in 2014 when I ran to you and asked you! daddy I want to learn movie editing. Rest in peace daddy.”

See his post below:

See how fans reacted to Sir Balo’s tribute to Mr Ibu

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ebusmarine_official:

"You sure say na Video editing you been use that Laptop do that time? If you can find that laptop,I’d bring him back to life."

twenty_five_iiv:

"Y didn't u give him is flowers when he was alive, now he is gone, u remember he bought u your first laptop, what a life."

m.m.a_j:

"Why una no dey post people to celebrate n appreciate them for their impacts when the can see it n be happy at least it can buy them some lives!!! Why always when they are gone?"

s.o.g_gustavo:

"@sirbalocomedy why u wait till him dye b4 u talk."

mar.ksincere:

"What's the name of the PC and the receipt? RIP de Legend."

ofreshbaby:

"The Love no pass HBD,Congrats and RIP. People get your picture,na you never die.RIP to the deceased."

davidkings149:

"Hope u guys shouting he is a good man appreciated him while he was alive."

May Edochie pens thought-provoking tribute for Mr Ibu

May Edochie, the first wife of actor Yul Edochie, has penned a stirring tribute to mourn the death of her husband's senior colleague, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu.

The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, has confirmed the sad news as he revealed what caused the untimely demise of the legend.

Following the shocking news, May pondered the essence of struggling through life only to become lifeless at any given second.

Source: Legit.ng