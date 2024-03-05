Social media is buzzing with praise for a pastor's recent efforts to alleviate financial strain among his congregation

Following a Sunday service in Uyo, the pastor distributed bags of rice and yams to help ease economic hardship

Many online users applauded his actions, calling it a positive example for other churches to follow

Uyo, Akwa Ibom - After a church service, a pastor from Dunamis International Church in Uyo generously provided food supplies to his congregation, including yams, rice and other essentials.

This gesture is on the heels of the rampaging economic hardship that Nigeria has been plunged into since the emergence of the new government.

His kindness wasn't isolated; the pastor had previously extended compassion to needy students.

The recipients of these gifts expressed gratitude and joy, sparking discussions about the societal role of churches, especially in times of economic hardship.

While some pastors have halted the collection of tithes and offerings to acknowledge the financial struggles of their congregations, the Dunamis pastor took a more direct approach by addressing immediate needs.

His actions have garnered praise on social media, with many expressing hopes for continued support in the future.

Netizens react

Some reactions gathered from Vanguard's social media page read:

Kenny Samuel Ogoina wrote:

"Amazing show of Love back to Humanity.. God Almighty will continue to Bless you, Sir."

Ifeanyi Ezemenari wrote:

"Way to go!

"This is a huge welcome development, a lead for other churches to follow as part of its social welfare responsibility to the members.

"God bless Dunamis Intl."

Daniel Awa wrote:

"Amazing, beautiful, excellent job, but the distribution of food should have been done outside the church, not inside the sanctuary; God bless you, pastor, for your kind consideration."

Ngozi Nwachukwu wrote:

"We thank God for his provision, this act of kindness is going on in every Dunamis church to help people from starving. Proudly a dunamite.❤️

Bazhigher Felix wrote:

"This will not just leave lasting impression for the members who received:

This will also enlighten those who are perpetually bitter with some Pastors, thinking; they only take from members to enrich themselves.

"Pastor Usman, thank you! God bless you!"

Economic hardship: Kumuyi tells Christians to use offerings to feed poor, unemployed

Meanwhile, Pastor William Kumuyi from Nigeria advises Christian followers against allocating all their funds towards constructing a church that may not be part of the rapture.

He emphasises the importance of using offerings to support the impoverished and jobless individuals within their communities.

In a widely circulated video, he advocates for churches to prioritise budgeting for the welfare of needy people.

