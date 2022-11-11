Popular media personality Solomon Buchi has reacted to the recent public statement made by crossdresser Bobrisky over his gender identity

Bobrisky had released a statement on his social media page slamming Nigerians for criticising his choice to identify as a woman

The life coach Buchi, however, has responded to the crossdresser telling him that he is a man and even 100 years from now, he would still be recognised as one

Nigerian social commentator and relationship expert Solomon Buchi recently trended online as he took on hugely controversial crossdresser Bobrisky over his gender identity.

In a post shared on his Twitter, Buchi slammed Bobrisky to stop identifying as a woman because he is a man and would continue to be so even 100 years from now.

Solomon Buchi slams Bobrisky and says he denigrates womanhood. Photo credit: @bobrisky222/@solomonbbuchi

Source: Instagram

Buchi further noted that the crossdresser denigrates womanhood with his false gender assumption of claims.

The relationship therapist also averred that no matter how many transgender surgeries Bobrisky might undergo, his true gender can never be altered because sexual organs alone don't define who a man or a woman is.

See Solomon Buchi's tweet slamming Bobrisky below:

See how netizens reacted to Solomon Buchi's tweet dragging Bobrisky over his gender identity:

@aktmeketino:

"Now....Una don give senior man the attention he wants. He will reply Buchi now, and he would trend for weekend."

@hajaraa_88:

"This Buchi is doing too Much. What world are u living in? U can’t force someone to identify as what they don’t want to identify as. It goes deeper than just words. Watch what u say to people please. If a person wants u to address them as he, she, they, that’s exactly what u should do. If u cannot wrap your head around it, then refrain from involving yourself with them or their matter. It’s pretty simple!"

@theaccountant609:

"Buchi is right though. Even 100 years from now and bob’s bones are examined, it will show he’s a man. So, I’ll say bob is mentally unstable at this point and needs thorough check."

@wendy_adammaa:

"He doesn’t even respect womanhood!! Nah King he be sef."

@favourbenjamin52:

"Respect her pronouns. If she wants to be referred as she address her by that it’s not that hard."

@noggra_:

"Oga shut up abeg.. Bob dey e own, una go just dey find trouble wey no lost."

@iamitohan_p:

"Lmao! Bobrisky will soon bring out dm of you begging for money now, that bros/babe always get receipts."

@sharon_keduka:

"For someone who’s planning to japa to the UK… Delete this sh*t Solomon."

Source: Legit.ng