Ace media personality Solomon Buchi brutally comes for veteran journalist Kemi Olunloyo over her statements about the passing of Davido's first son Ifeanyi

Buchi, in a series of viral tweets, slammed Kemi Olunloyo as a witch who practices witchcraft bitter-leaf journalism

The relationship expert even went on as far as to suggest that the ace media woman has some mental illness that needs urgent attention

Media personality and brand influencer Solomon Buchi takes no prisoners in his most recent lengthy rant as he lambasts controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo over her statements about the passing of Davido's first son, Ifeanyi.

Buchi slammed Kemi Olunloyo for being insensitive and saying she should rather show empathy towards Davido and his 3-year-old son, who recently passed away.

Solomon Buchi slams Kemi Olunloyo over her insensitive comments about Ifeanyi's death, Davido's first son. Photo credit: @davido/@kemifiedng/@solomonbbuchi

The life coach also advised Kemi to rein in her controversial claims that the Adeleke's are cursed, which is why people close to Davido always pass away at a young age.

You're not okay, and you need mental care, Solomon Buchi blasts Kemi Olunloyo

Solomon Buchi further noted that Olunloyo's journalism is nothing but witchcraft littered with bitterness and hatred.

To close his rant, Buchi averred that the veteran media personality is mentally ill and should be checked into a mental home for close monitoring and care.

See Solomon Buchi's tweets blasting Kemi Olunloyo below:

See how netizens reacted to Solomon Buchi's ferocious dragging of Kemi Olunloyo:

@mariam_oyakhilome:

"Stop hiding under journalism to demonstrate witchcraft."

@porchety25:

"Was waiting for someone to say this that woman isn’t mentally stable at all."

@lizzy_comzy:

"If be say na she kill that little prince because of her hatred towards Davido and her bitter soul. She said she made a request from the Osun river goddess on 30th of October and it was granted to her, and Davido's son died on 31th October... What if she's even the one behind Ifeanyi's death just to see that Davido feel pains."

@ehumadumiracle:

"It’s crazy how this Kemi social platforms are still functioning, she needs to stop doing her witchcraft in the disguise of journalism, she always have a say when people die and seem happy about it, she need to be sent to a mental clinic and held there."

@trap9422:

"If this kemi woman was my mother I for don disown am."

@ojiugo___:

"Kemi should be institutionalized. It takes a sadi*t to be happy about a child’s death, it’s unheard of!"

@useful_herbs:

"I don’t think Kemi is sick. I think she’s just manipulative."

"Ifeanyi was used for sacrifice": Video of actor Joey Okechukwu claiming Davido's son was used for ritual trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian actor turns YouTuber Joey Okechukwu stirred anger online after a video of him alleging that the recently passed son of Davido, Ifeanyi, was killed for ritual sacrifice.

Okechukwu claimed that Davido may or may not be aware of the ritual killing his son was used for, but the recent happening bares all the hallmarks of a sacrifice.

The metaphysical expert further alleged that the killing was done on Halloween Day for a stronger effect.

Source: Legit.ng