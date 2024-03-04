An Instagram user known as Lizzy Berry has reacted to the way Real Warri Pikin dressed to gospel singer Moses Bliss' wedding

She said the comedian dressed past the bride and people at the ceremo0ny while asking if she was the bride

Lizzy Berry noted that Real Warri Pikin has been behaving as if she were the groom's mother since the beginning of the singer's engagement

Lizzy Berry, a social media critic has expressed displeasure in a subtle way at the way Moses Bliss and some people who attended the wedding dressed for the event.

The gospel singer got married in a lavish ceremony in Ghana and many of his friends from Nigeria were in attendance. Warri Pikin, Veekee James, and some other people were gorgeously dressed for the event.

In the video made by Lizzy Berry. She claimed that the comedian was looking as if she was the bride. She asked if it was her wedding.

Lady calls out Real Warri Pikin over outfit over Moses Bliss' wedding. Photo credit @realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

Lady talks about Warripikin behaviour

In the recording, the lady said that the comedian had been behaving as if she was the mother of the groom since the singer announced his engagement.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She added that when Warripikin did her dream wedding, no one dressed more than her at the ceremony.

Lady talks about Veekee James

Explaining further, the lady noted that during Veekee James' wedding, many couldn't talk because she was trying to sell her brand since she was s designer.

Lizzy Berry stated that no one would stop her from telling her truth as she added that she would not blame the couple.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the social media critic. Here are some of the comments below:

@pretty_tessywilsy:

"The fact that I understood the sarcasm from the beginning."

@creamy.dency:

"She’s clearly joking."

@faith_atawodi:

"Are u shading her or complimenting her?? Cus am confused ooo."

@mercykalls:

"I think you people should actually watch this video to the end ,you will actually have cause to smile .. Naah! she's funny."

@jessica_idenyi:

"See your mouth , you wan trend with people , please enter house. Nothing concern you."

@__ngohide:

"Hahahahaha like how she speaks.. love and hate mixed together."

@k.o.r.s.boutique:

"Indirect compliments, love it."

@prettypearl28_:

"When you talk finish you face front, aunty has shine her shine you can’t do anything abourit."

@bukinoah:

"Just watch to the end even the bride collect as she refuse to show up brig on her big day."

@mojisinuolaoluwa__:

"She’s catching cruise but Nigerians are taking her seriously. Edo babe to the world."

Enioluwa blasts Ghanaians

Legit.ng had reported that social media influencer, Enioluwa, had taunted Ghanaians while he was at Moses Bliss' wedding.

He said that he was just served one plate of jollof rice at the ceremony. He also noted his displeasure at the time the wedding ended.

The lifestyle influencer compared the time the ceremony ended to how Nigerians stage their event which extends to late midnight.

Source: Legit.ng