Video as University Student Gets Punished in Church by VC, Made to Kneel and Raise Her Hands up
- Social media users have reacted to a video of a vice chancellor punishing a student during a church service
- While the congregation, consisting of students, watched, the VC brought the lady forward and made her kneel and raise her hands up
- Some internet users frowned at the vice chancellor's action, describing it as shameful, while others wanted to know her offence
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
A video from a private institution has shown the moment a vice chancellor dealt with a female student in church.
"If you’re the one what will you do??" @officialfaithy5 asked netizens as she shared the clip online.
@officialfaithy5 said she also attends the private university and was present when the incident happened.
In the clip, the female student was before the congregation and was facing the vice chancellor who appeared to dish out the punishment.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Reason for the punishment
Immediately, she knelt down and raised up her hands. The incident has stirred mixed reactions online. @officialfaithy5 said the lady was punished for making noise.
Meanwhile, a LASU lecturer had given a student the same type of punishment for not tucking in his shirt.
Watch the video below:
People react to the vice chancellor's action
Aunty pre of the Goodlife said:
"I would just walk out of this church to save myself this embarrassment."
Angieeee said:
"Not me shouting can I know my offence in my head."
Soft ☆vee said:
"Nawao…make your vc no catch you too o."
Psycho said:
"At least I left the school for you people."
Evelyn Obar said:
"Wetin be this.
"Someone should tell me what's going on guys."
Reactions as lady flaunts bag of rice, other gifts Nigerian church in Canada gave her as first-timer
NiTo said:
"Ago just do change of uni cos guy the shame."
Lydia Afolabi said:
"She should just start 'Until Jesus I surrender, all to him...', because this is giving the exact position for that song."
ejosegyal said:
"Wait ooohhh...for inside church shuuuuuu university sef.....we elders of nowadays dey do ooh."
Pastors flog church members
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that pastors were seen flogging their church members.
In an Instagram video shared by @nikkys_world1, the male and female church members laid barefaced in suits.
The choir members gave a slow rendition while the pastors landed the belts on the backsides of each of the church members on the altar. The obedient members didn't so much as make a sound as they received the whips.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng