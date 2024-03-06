Social media users have reacted to a video of a vice chancellor punishing a student during a church service

While the congregation, consisting of students, watched, the VC brought the lady forward and made her kneel and raise her hands up

Some internet users frowned at the vice chancellor's action, describing it as shameful, while others wanted to know her offence

A video from a private institution has shown the moment a vice chancellor dealt with a female student in church.

"If you’re the one what will you do??" @officialfaithy5 asked netizens as she shared the clip online.

She was made to kneel down. Photo Credit: @officialfaithy5

Source: TikTok

@officialfaithy5 said she also attends the private university and was present when the incident happened.

In the clip, the female student was before the congregation and was facing the vice chancellor who appeared to dish out the punishment.

Reason for the punishment

Immediately, she knelt down and raised up her hands. The incident has stirred mixed reactions online. @officialfaithy5 said the lady was punished for making noise.

Meanwhile, a LASU lecturer had given a student the same type of punishment for not tucking in his shirt.

Watch the video below:

People react to the vice chancellor's action

Aunty pre of the Goodlife said:

"I would just walk out of this church to save myself this embarrassment."

Angieeee said:

"Not me shouting can I know my offence in my head."

Soft ☆vee said:

"Nawao…make your vc no catch you too o."

Psycho said:

"At least I left the school for you people."

Evelyn Obar said:

"Wetin be this.

"Someone should tell me what's going on guys."

NiTo said:

"Ago just do change of uni cos guy the shame."

Lydia Afolabi said:

"She should just start 'Until Jesus I surrender, all to him...', because this is giving the exact position for that song."

ejosegyal said:

"Wait ooohhh...for inside church shuuuuuu university sef.....we elders of nowadays dey do ooh."

Pastors flog church members

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that pastors were seen flogging their church members.

In an Instagram video shared by @nikkys_world1, the male and female church members laid barefaced in suits.

The choir members gave a slow rendition while the pastors landed the belts on the backsides of each of the church members on the altar. The obedient members didn't so much as make a sound as they received the whips.

Source: Legit.ng