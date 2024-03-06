Kizz Daniel has stated that he is a married man while he was answering questions from a lady about his personal life

He said that he got married four years ago to a lady from Warri but her mother is Igbo while adding some of the things his wife does

The lady asked him to leave the girl and come for her as she also added that his marriage would not last

Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anulugbe, aka, Kizz Daniel has stated that he is married after a lady fan engaged him in a conversation.

According to the artist who marked ten years on stage last year, he got married to a lady who is from Warri but her mother is Igbo four years ago.

He noted that the lady wakes up at 4:30 am to make his breakfast and she tolerates his bad habits.

Kizz Daniel says he married four years ago. Photo credit @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

Lady asks Kizz Daniel to leave their wife

While engaging the lady known as Dean of Girls on social media, the singer shared more details about his marriage. The lady asked him to leave his wife for her and Kizz Daniel asked her some questions which she couldn't answer.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Kizz Daniel assured the lady that his marriage would last after she confessed that the union would soon crash.

This came a few months after Kizz Daniel showed off a mysterious lady who danced with him in a romantic way.

He became personal when captioning the post. He wrote "My Woman".

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the conversation of Kizz Daniel and his fans. Here are some of the comments below:

@annie_homes_:

"Marry an igbo today and have peace of mind. E be like all the artists that married from that tribe are sane."

@isio_joseph;

"Warri."

@padaez_beddings:

"Why are you all attacking him because he's asking if she can tolerate his bad habits? Obviously y'all are still single, when you marry, you will know that marriage is about tolerance from both side for it to work, abi una think say women no get bad habits wee men hate too but just tolerate for peace to reign??. Marriage is sweet when you marry right."

@iamstalkar:

"You people are pretending on this comment section like you don’t have any bad habits. Common sleeping late night or playing music in loud speakers is also a bad habit so make una rest."

@felix_kings_:

"All this ones can't tolerate shi shi, ring light full their house, any small thing them go give VDM and Blessing content."

@_divine_chidimma:

"IGBO not ibo."

@sweetestdamsel:

"I be Igbo and I grew up in Warri, our head strong."

@werius_hadrianus:

"Really proud of this fellow. Discrete living."

@90s_raycherl:

"Let’s normalize doing better especially to people we claim to love— You know you’ve a bad habit? Kindly work on it instead of expecting your spouse to tolerate!!! Hiaaa I must suffer Bcus I wan tolerate you?"

@zee.styling_:

"This one my love get time to reply ppl."

Kizz Daniel talks about his family

Legit.ng had reported that Kizz Daniel had opened up about his life and his family.

In an interview he granted to an American magazine, he stated that it was his father who paid for his first studio session as a singer.

He added that his late father gave him an option to succeed within two years or he would take up a nine-to-five job

Source: Legit.ng