Shelia Courage, the former wife of David's aide, Israel DMW has shared how she marked the International Women's Day

In the video, she was one of the speakers at the event and she wrote a long note to celebrate women

In the message, she greeted women who were broken and daring women who were healing as she called herself "Her Excellency"

Israel DMW's former wife, Shelia Courage, has put the distraction between her and her estranged husband behind to mark International Women's Day.

Legit.ng had reported that Israel DMW had opened a can of worms after Courage confirmed that she was done with the union.

The logistic manager had been dragging her since then. Amid the failed marriage saga, she shared a video to show how she spent her International Women's Day.

In the caption of the recording, she wrote a long note to different categories of women.

Shelia Courage marks International Women's Day. Photo credit @sheila.courage

Source: Instagram

Sheila says some women are broken

In the caption of her message, she noted that some women are broken and daring. She added that such women are finding their healing.

Courage mentioned the women who were out of their marriages and working to earn a living.

She wished them all a happy International Women's Day.

Courage celebrates herself

Sheila Courage decided to celebrate herself while ending her message. She called herself a queen and added that she was "Her Excellency".

Recall that Sheila was forced to respond after her former husband laid curses on her. She noted that the bride price Israel DMW paid had been returned.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the post made by Courage. Here are some of the comments below:

@adibuyeke:

"Isreal go soon start to cry again."

@nickipresh_:

"A woman is like a tea bag - you can't tell how strong she is until you put her in hot water. ...happy women’s day cutie pie."

@super_swizz:

"Juju just go catty woman wey intelligent pass am. Come Dey complain. If this girl enter that Daddyfreeze podcast. Una go know the real truth."

@iamoluwatobi12:

"How I wish you can just read isreal heart, the guy truly loves it’s so obvious..But well, he will get over the pain with time."

@mr.justify1:

"You da call who nor fit say husband house woman."

@faith__artistry:

"Happy international women’s day."

@azmus1990s:

"Na divorced women comments full here!."

@winnifreed_:

"Happy international women’s day my baby girl.'

@international_hype_man_philzy:

"Hmmmm juju typing."

@scholarofficial:

"I love you so much, God will keep elevating you and God will put your enemies under you."

Shelia reacts to claims Israel is weak

Legit.ng had reported that Sheila had cleared the aid after it was stated that she claimed her ex-husband was well in bed.

The response came after an X user tried to impersonate her.

The user had used derogatory words about the separated couple' bedroom life.

She stated that she was not on Twitter and all that was said there was not valid.

