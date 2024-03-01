Popular Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss’ wedding to his Ghanaian wife Marie Wiseborn gave fans a series of highlights

One of the things that became a topic of discussion at the event was the bride’s Nigerian traditional outfit

Many netizens complained about her headgear (gele) while calling for the stylist responsible to be revealed

Popular Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn’s wedding caused a massive buzz on social media for various reasons.

The celebrity couple had their traditional wedding in Ghana on February 29, 2024, and the event had widespread coverage on social media, giving netizens things to talk about.

Videos of Moses Bliss' wife's Nigerian traditional outfit on wedding day trends. Photos: @olorisupergalmedia, @mazitundeednut

Source: Instagram

One of the things that stood out about the star-studded wedding ceremony was the couple’s outfits, especially that of the bride.

It is no longer news that Marie is a simple woman who prefers to look understated rather than going overboard and this was one of the things that attracted her husband, Moses Bliss. Her simple style was also reflected in the outfits she wore on her wedding day.

Some of the clips from the wedding showed Marie dressed like a Nigerian woman to show support for her husband’s culture. However, many netizens were not pleased with the execution and particularly complained about her headgear (gele).

Marie rocked a wine and gold-coloured dress with matching wine headgear. However, the gele became a topic of discussion online with many netizens wondering who her stylist was and who tied the headgear for her.

See photos and videos of Moses Bliss’ wife rocking a Nigerian traditional outfit at her wedding below:

Netizens react to Moses Bliss’ wife’s Nigerian trad outfit

Read what some social media users had to say about Moses Bliss’ wife outfit on her wedding day:

Giftedthrift_:

“Which kind God fearing gele be this .”

ugorjimaureen036:

“Y'all that's a HOLY GELE please , it's not tied waywardly, congratulations to the couple.”

Lex.y235:

“Person wey sew this our wife cloth and gele na kirikiri she suppose sleep.”

saroyalhair:

“The bride's stylist should be fired please Congratulations to the couple.”

posho_beads_fascinators:

“Who’s the bride’s stylist??why?hadin bin I know you now I gif u a dirty sl@p‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️.”

Onyinye______chi:

“No stylist?? Why do the bride like this??”

carame_adoh1:

“Which kin material be that who bought her that.”

feyikemi______:

“Bride be like mama nkechi .”

Melody_innocent199:

“This is God fearing gele and kirikiri.”

Mhekies_glam:

“The person way tie this gele der suppose throw the person enter kirikiri then throw d key for the third mainland .”

Nollygist_tv:

“I love her simplicity, but she needs someone to teach her simple and beautiful fashion sense. She is married to a popular singer ,we all know Moses bliss has good fashion sense, he knows quality materials for men, his tailor is good too.. Imagine on a day like like this, she tied gele of 2018/2019 haba .. It is not about dressing naked but about dressing what fits and current.. In all , Congratulations Nwanyioma.”

silas__dice:

“And Nigeria police never still find who tie that gele .”

Rj_comfy:

“Congrats to them but e no go better for who tie that lady Gele. ”

Moses Bliss shares pre-wedding picture

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Moses Bliss shared his pre-wedding pictures on social media.

The photos of the gospel singer and his wife-to-be left many gushing.

The two love birds wore matching coffee brown clothes as they posed in a loved-up way for their fan.

Source: Legit.ng