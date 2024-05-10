Renowned Afrobeats singer Davido has sparked emotions online once again with some comments he recently shared

The Nigerian singer, who had been in the news over the last few weeks after a video of him in the "Oza Room" begging an American model for a romp session went viral

In his latest tweet, Davido shared his thoughts about a woman with a big curvy backside and the influence it usually has on him

Renowned Nigerian Afrobeats artist Davido Adeleke, aka Davido, has stirred another major controversy on social media with his recent comments about "Big Bakassi."

Davido's tweet is coming weeks after he was involved in a major scandal. A video of the singer begging a curvy American body model, allegedly to allow him to have sex with her, leaked online.

The clips stirred massive reactions on social media and have been used by many of his rivals and fans of his opponents to mock him on social media.

Davido's new tweets talking about Big Bakassi have created another massive stir.

"Under the influence" - Davido says

Big Bakassi is a street slang young people use to describe a woman with a big, curvy backside.

In a recent tweet, the former DMW boss noted how much a woman with a Big Bakassi affects him.

Here's an excerpt of what Davido wrote on X handle:

Reactions trailed Davido's bakasi comment

Here are some of the comments that trailed Davido's tweet:

@OGBdeyforyou:

"001 Shey Bakasi na bumbum?"

@MaameAmaAdoma:

"Davido, Sarkodie gave you a shout out in his new rap song, react to that. No be only yansh make you dey use your brain think everyday."

@OSERE_X:

"It’s Bakassi, not Bakasi. Money can’t afford knowledge anyways."

@kayzywizzzy:

"Forget all these one, apologize to wizkid or we cancel you."

@datboi_mimi:

"See mumu thing wey you dey sing, omo 003 just dey disgrace Afrobeat."

@jamesnnotbond:

"As per influencer wey you be. Mumu no go warm egusi lick."

@Big_5ve:

"Na why you knee dey beg for toto lmao."

@TheDamiForeign:

"Leave yansh, focus on making good music!"

@unrulyking00:

"Someone said Wizkid is still bigger than your career, is it true?"

@BOHHDDHEEE:

"Is this what u intend to compete with Wizkid? Omoo u are done."

@dammiedammie35:

"Bakasi? Is that not another word for bumbum?"

@DaddyZee02:

"Davido biggest force . Without you all this small boys and girls for nor see Elon money. Thank you for blessing the less privileged with your enormous star power on and off social media."

"How I made $1m" - Davido shares

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Davido during a recent interview with Zane Lowe.

While on Zane Lowe's podcast, Davido shared how he made roughly $1.1m from his Capital One Arena concert in Washington, DC.

However, what caught most people's attention from the interview was Davido revealing how he re-invested more than half of his profits back into production.

