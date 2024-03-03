A pastor suspended a wedding following the absence of a male family member to walk the bride down the aisle

According to the pastor, family ties are very important and a male relative must be available to give the bride out

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many supporting the pastor and others criticising him

A Nigerian pastor, Gospel Agochukwu, was recently captured putting the wedding of his church member on hold due to the absence of a male relative.

The pastor suspended the wedding because he believed that weddings were not supposed to work that way.

Nigerian pastor suspends wedding on D-day Photo credit: @instablog9ja/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Pastor puts church member's wedding on hold

According to the pastor, a male relative was supposed to be present in church to walk the bride down the aisle.

Speaking on the reason, he explained that relatives were mandated to be present in case there was an unexpected ugly scenario.

He said:

“The wedding is suspended and if they waste time before arriving it will be cancelled. You are family members, your mother is a church worker, she should be here.”

Reactions as pastor suspends member’s wedding

The video ignited lots of reactions from netizens who either supported or tackled the pastor over his actions.

@oliviamead_beauty said:

“Who does he think he is? Everything is paid for at this point is this a joke? How about he does the sensible thing and stand for her since he's their spiritual father?”

@kingpope0 said:

“Pastor acting like God. In western countries, just you and ur spouse and any witness, marriage is done.”

josepherinle reacted:

“The mother na church worker, why she no come the wedding?”

@ray_prolifux said:

“So what happens to the jollof rice at the reception venue. Asking for Oga Sabinus and.”

@georgina_chigozie_onuoha2 said:

“Only in Nigeria is such acts from a clergy permissible. These are two adults for crying out loud.”

@danprosper said:

“God bless America. The journey is about you and your partner and atleast a witness.”

This is coming months after a pastor stopped a man from proposing to a lady during a wedding ceremony.

