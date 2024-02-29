Popular Nigerian gospel singer and his partner Marie Wiseborn’s wedding has started to make social media headlines

The couple celebrated their nuptials on Thursday, February 29, 2024, and videos from the special occasion emerged online

Netizens were in awe of Marie’s beauty as she decided to go natural on her big day with little to no makeup on

Popular Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and his partner Marie Wiseborn’s wedding celebration has drawn the attention of fans on social media.

The Christian celebrity couple tied the knot on Thursday, February 29, 2024, in Ghana, and videos started to make the rounds online.

Moses Bliss' wife goes natural on their wedding day. Photos: @bellanaijaweddings, @mariewiseborn

Source: Instagram

Marie's first look on her big day was spotted online in a video posted by @bellanaijaweddings on Instagram. In the clips, the bride looked beautiful in a simple blue traditional dress with pink details.

Marie also kept things lowkey with her natural pair packed neatly at the top of her head while also using little to no makeup.

In one video, the bride was seen being surrounded by her friends who shared heartfelt prayers for her and her union with Moses Bliss. Marie’s eyes were closed as she also joined in to talk to God.

Netizens react as Moses Bliss’ wife goes natural on wedding day

The videos of Moses Bliss’ wife on their wedding day took social media fans by storm with many of them gushing over her understated beauty. Read some of their comments below:

thefoodnetworknig2:

“The real kingdom wedding…”

chuks_11111:

“She’s beautiful no Doubt. But I don’t just understand this dress. It’s annoying me .”

toksiebabes:

“I'm tearing up here......she's taken every single step of this journey in God. May your marriage and home be blessed by God whom you have honoured in this journey.”

_omo.bee_:

“See beauty!!! See modesty!!!!! No cleavage outside!!! See her ladies toooo! Common! Let your dressing show your love for Jesus!”

hairby_eni:

“Simplicity yet full with class love it .”

style_by_berah:

“This is really a zion daughter.”

imami_ewalefo:

“The real daughter of Zion.”

divadorc05:

“The real daughter of Zion …very natural looking makeup.”

kellykash16:

“Camera man doesn’t pray?”

unic_steph:

“I'm glad she didn't hide this beautiful hair under a wig.”

Akpanaabua:

“The peace that oozes out from just seeing this girl.”

laurettaegboh:

“Looking at this bride is such a breath of fresh air. It's been long we inhaled decency. It's been long we savoured the spice of modesty. This just feels good to look at. The innocence is alluring! ”

Moses Bliss shares pre-wedding picture

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Moses Bliss shared his pre-wedding pictures on social media.

The photos of the gospel singer and his wife-to-be left many gushing.

The two love birds wore matching coffee brown clothes as they posed in a loved-up way for their fan.

Source: Legit.ng