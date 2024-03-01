Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Moses Bliss’ wedding to his Ghanaian bride, Marie Wiseborn, has continued to make social media headlines

Their special day was graced by a series of top Nigerian and Ghanaian celebrities as they gathered to celebrate love

Several videos from the beautiful occasion went viral on social media and got netizens sharing their thoughts

Popular Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn’s traditional wedding has caused a major stir on social media.

The lovebirds tied the knot traditionally on February 29, 2024, at a beautiful ceremony that took place in Ghana.

Videos from Moses Bliss and wife's traditional wedding in Ghana. Photos: @bellanaijaweddings

Source: Instagram

A series of videos from the beautiful occasion trended online as top Nigerian and Ghanaian celebrities graced the occasion and showed love to the couple on their special day.

Stars such as Juliet Ibrahim, Dr Rommel, Veekee James, Real Warri Pikin, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Layole Oyatogun, Pastor Nikki Okedele and co, were spotted at the big event.

Seeing as the wedding was a coming together of two people from different backgrounds, the party featured touches of both of their countries to signify that they were now one.

Moses Bliss rocked his Nigerian traditional attire as well as his groomsmen while his wife Marie also dressed like a Nigerian woman in one of the clips from the wedding that went viral.

See the video below:

Other clips from the celebrity couple’s big day also showed the Nigerian gospel star dressed like a Ghanaian man with a beautiful Kente fabric tied around his body while adorning gold jewelry. Marie also dressed similarly to him in her traditional attire as they both sat at their sweetheart table and appeared to be smitten by each other.

See below:

The Ghanaian influence at the wedding party was strong and even their cake’s decoration was inspired by their colorful kente fabric. See video of the wedding venue and the couple’s cakes below:

See another clip of Moses Bliss and his wife cutting their cakes:

Nigerian celebrity designer Veekee James and her husband Femi Atere were also spotted at Moses Bliss’ wedding. They were all smiles as they enjoyed the lovely occasion:

Popular Nigerian influencer, Eniola, proudly rocked his agbada as he travelled all the way to Ghana to celebrate Moses Bliss’ big day:

See a video of Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim and media personality Layole Oyatogun, at the wedding party:

See more fun videos from the event below:

Netizens react to videos from Moses Bliss’ wedding party

The viral videos from Moses Bliss’ wedding to his Ghanaian bride, Marie, drew a series of interesting reactions online. Read some of them below:

simple_geny:

“Na for this wedding Ghana and Nigeria go finally settle all beef. Congratulations to the Bliss.”

Librayemmy:

“I always like when a man is so into a woman.”

Dexterbridals:

“Moses is drunk in love.”

realada_k:

“This is love I can feel it from here sef. It’s like the host of angels are there witnessing a beautiful Union on Godly standards and principles. Congratulations to them .”

___liloushhh:

“They don’t kiss? Ah ah.”

Rj_thriftng:

“True definition of a Christian marriage I love this two .”

Hello_ifedayo:

“Moses is a finished man the smile the look, it can’t be scripted. Just love and struck.”

mimilake7474:

“NOW THE FIGHT BETWEEN NIGERIA JOLLOF RICE AND GHANA JOLLOF RICE IS OVER.”

mzzmaudee:

“Are they sacred to kiss? I have not seen this couple kiss, maybe it is just me or as any one notice too??”

