Moses Bliss and his beautiful bride have officially sealed their love in the presence of their creator, and family and friends

The Kingdom power couple has since been the cynosure of all eyes on social media after they made their engagement public

A new video making waves online saw when the adorable duo exchanged their marital vows with plush rings

Nigerian gospel artist Moses Bliss has officially completed the marital rites to claim Maire Wiseborn as his lawfully wed wife.

Legit.ng reported that various footage from the ongoing love celebration has excited Netizens.

Moses Bliss exchanges puts ring on wife. Credit: @bellanaijaweddings

A recent update captured the sacred moment when the singer and his bride exchanged their matrimonial vows before the altar amongst family and friends.

They further sealed the moment by putting rings on each other's fingers.

See the video below:

See how netizens reacted to Moses Bliss' vow moment

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

maameeu_:

"Moses is realllyyyy in love with our Ghanaian queen."

mumsneeds:

"Please when will they kiss o? I can’t wait."

tracy.diamonds:

"The next post should be the kissing video please, camera men. Capture it o! We need it."

solu_a:

"I have been awwwwwing since , their wedding is beautiful, their home is blessed."

silkyozy:

"Did you guys see the romance? How she romanced the finger after wearing the ring on his finger."

chachistores:

"There is something about exchange of vows. Especially this vow, it has deep meanings. This joining together is my favourite part of church weddings. It’s always beautiful."

Congratulations MMBliss✨

glitz_farms:

"Me too I stretch forth my hands and that of the millions of Nigerians that wish them well to bless this marriage… it will blossom"

houseofmaidengh_:

"To all who were waiting for kiss . My church. The Church of Pentecost we don't kiss. Sorry and not sorry."

Moses Bliss’ wife's mum, grandma pray for her in Ghanaian dialect

The wife of Nigerian gospel artist melted the hearts of netizens with scenes from her white wedding preparation.

A clip that left many in their emotions was when the bride’s mum and grandmother prayed for her in their Ghanaian dialect.

Another video captured when Marie and her bridesmaids worshipped God and called on his presence to officiate the event.

