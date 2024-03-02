“To Be My Lawful Wife”: Video As Moses Bliss Exchanges Marriage Vows With Wife, Dances With Bride
- Moses Bliss and his beautiful bride have officially sealed their love in the presence of their creator, and family and friends
- The Kingdom power couple has since been the cynosure of all eyes on social media after they made their engagement public
- A new video making waves online saw when the adorable duo exchanged their marital vows with plush rings
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Nigerian gospel artist Moses Bliss has officially completed the marital rites to claim Maire Wiseborn as his lawfully wed wife.
Legit.ng reported that various footage from the ongoing love celebration has excited Netizens.
A recent update captured the sacred moment when the singer and his bride exchanged their matrimonial vows before the altar amongst family and friends.
They further sealed the moment by putting rings on each other's fingers.
Dreamy video as Moses Bliss' wife walks down aisle with dad: "This marriage has truly glorified God"
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
See the video below:
See how netizens reacted to Moses Bliss' vow moment
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
maameeu_:
"Moses is realllyyyy in love with our Ghanaian queen."
mumsneeds:
"Please when will they kiss o? I can’t wait."
tracy.diamonds:
"The next post should be the kissing video please, camera men. Capture it o! We need it."
solu_a:
"I have been awwwwwing since , their wedding is beautiful, their home is blessed."
silkyozy:
"Did you guys see the romance? How she romanced the finger after wearing the ring on his finger."
chachistores:
"There is something about exchange of vows. Especially this vow, it has deep meanings. This joining together is my favourite part of church weddings. It’s always beautiful."
Congratulations MMBliss✨
solu_:
"I have been awwwwwing since , their wedding is beautiful, their home is blessed."
glitz_farms:
"Me too I stretch forth my hands and that of the millions of Nigerians that wish them well to bless this marriage… it will blossom"
houseofmaidengh_:
"To all who were waiting for kiss . My church. The Church of Pentecost we don't kiss. Sorry and not sorry."
Moses Bliss’ wife's mum, grandma pray for her in Ghanaian dialect
The wife of Nigerian gospel artist melted the hearts of netizens with scenes from her white wedding preparation.
A clip that left many in their emotions was when the bride’s mum and grandmother prayed for her in their Ghanaian dialect.
Another video captured when Marie and her bridesmaids worshipped God and called on his presence to officiate the event.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng