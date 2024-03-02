Marie Wiseborn, the wife of gospel singer Moses Bliss looked gorgeous as she stepped out in her beautiful wedding gown

Her long silk dress flowed to the ground and it was combined with a white net material which gave it a stylish look

The couple had their white wedding on Saturday and they got their fans mesmerised as they began their marital journey

Popular Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and his wife Marie Wiseborn had their church wedding on Saturday, March 2 in Ghana, and it got the bride looking elegant in her wedding dress.

Moses Bliss wife Marie Wiseborn display her wedding outfit. Image credit: @mosesbliss/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by @bellanaijaweddings, the bride showed off her natural beauty in her silk dress which had a white net design on her upper body part. Her outfit flowed to the ground and got her looking like a diva.

Her silver earrings did justice to her attire as she rocked her natural hair for her special day. She displayed the different angles of her dress before the camera as she joined her groom for their memorable occasion.

Check out Marie's lovely wedding dress in the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Netizens react to Marie's wedding dress

Several social media users have reacted to Moses Bliss' wife wedding dress. See some of the comments below:

@_winwoman:

"My dear there's class and sweetness in modesty biko. Na you dey find N10m wedding dress to impress social media. She's looking angelic."

@girlilydotcom:

"You can compliment her modesty or simplicity without bringing other brides who decide to do a little extra down. One man’s poison is another man’s meat (and vice versa)."

@useful_herbs:

"Sweet innocence, class and sophistication. That’s how I would describe her wedding gown. Before you say otherwise, look up the wedding dresses of royal brides in Europe. Her dress is very similar."

@jassmine44:

"Please let other brides breathe. Everyone can’t be like her."

@adwoaamanfo:

"A breath of fresh air. She looks free and ready to enjoy her day!"

@iam_sirmike120:

"Make we no lie, she fineeeeey die."

Moses Bliss' mum prays for Marie Wiseborn

Legit.ng earlier reported that Moses Bliss' mother had shown unconditional love towards her daughter-in-law at her plush wedding in Ghana.

The beautiful bride, Marie Wiseborn, looked stunning in a simple kente dress and natural ponytail hairstyle.

Some social media users have commented on the viral video posted by Bella Naija on Instagram.

Source: Legit.ng