Renowned Nigerian singer Moses Bliss and his wife buzzed the internet with excitement after they shared a kiss at their wedding reception

The Kingdom power couple has since shut down the internet for a couple days as they performed their marital rites

While many thought they weren't going to express their love publicly with a kiss due to their religious background, the lovebirds proved them wrong

The thrilling moment fans and netizens waited for all through the marital buzz of Moses Bliss and his wife's wedding has finally taken place.

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian gospel artist and his soulmate Marie Wiseborn had been on everyone's lips since their engagement and wedding preliminaries were announced.

Video trends as Moses Bliss and wife lock lips. Credit: @bellanaijawedding, @mosesbliss

Source: Instagram

The Kingdom lovebirds gave their fans a glimpse of their romance as they shared a brief loving kiss during their wedding, days after internet users had longed for it.

The footage showed when the event's emcee urged the celebrated duo to share a kiss, Marie pecked the singer on the lips. However, the gospel minister was not content and pulled her in for more.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Considering the couple's religious portrayal, this exhibition between them has amazed many.

Watch the video below:

See how netizens reacted to the video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

precious_hair_stylist:

"He almost swallow our bride mouth oh."

omo_toyor224:

"I’m shy on their behalf plss."

dr_papilz:

"This kiss no dey ooooo which style of kissing is this?"

counselor_annie:

"Wetin be that? Mtvheeeewe this guy own too much. Like say he never see kiss before?"

mizromzy:

"This might just be their first kiss."

jolaayeye:

"Spirit filled kiss."

lashiskin_:

"No rush, it shows they’ve not been practicing this behind closed doors."

___.adela:

"The way Moses is doing. You’re a very bad boy. You just Dey disguise."

houseofamearypearl:

"This one na kiss wey love Jesus."

cassyglam_mua:

"It’s obvious they are both Virginn good for them congratulations."

Moses Bliss’ wife shows off signature dance steps

More videos from Nigerian singer Moses Bliss’ wedding saw when his newlywed wife, Marie Wiseborn, dished out some impressive dance steps.

The sensational clip saw the elegant woman of God ecstatic about her big day as she passed her joy through her body movements.

However, what caught the attention of many was that the first 12 seconds of the clip showed off the signature dance steps Marie Wiseborn used in one of her videos, which attracted the musician to her Instagram DM.

Source: Legit.ng