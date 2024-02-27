Mixed reactions have trailed a video showing Asisat Lamina Oshoala briefly switching things up before stubborn fans

The Nigeria women's national team and Bay FC striker was interacting with fans when the incident happened

A video showed the moment Asisat spoke in Yoruba, warning the fans trying to get a hold of her jersey

Following the Super Falcons' triumph over Cameroon on Monday, a video showing an unusual moment between striker Asisat Oshoala and some stubborn fans has stirred reactions online.

Asisat, who recently left the Barcelona Femeni team, got close to the metal fence as she interacted with some fans when a drama unfolded.

Asisat warned the fans against grabbing her jersey. Photo Credit: @asisat_oshoala, TikTok/@abaz_media1

While Asisat was discussing with the females among them, someone not captured in the video seen on TikTok, repeatedly tried to drag her jersey.

This seemed to get on the striker's nerves, forcing her to issue an inaudible warning to the fellow in Yoruba.

Internet users marvelled at her reaction to the incident. The TikTok clip was shared by @abaz_media1.

People react to Oshoala's interaction with fans

Citogoldson said:

"I've been smiling like someone who drank coca cola for the past 30mins.i so much love her persona!"

War machine said:

"I love how our female team de relate with fans."

claralinda said:

"My love for her flows like a river….I so much love her."

SAMMYFROSH said:

"I kpt replaying jst2 check if som1 touched her brezz but the faces am seeing keep distracting me wonders if they are boy or girlna so dem born u?"

Islamiyat said:

"Asisat na confirm wereey."

Benzene said:

"Those girls wey dey talk with her na falconet."

Dave said:

"I swear this girl na Osihmen female version."

BOSCO_OF_KANO001 said:

''See how free she is around young people."

Oshoala rages at beggars in her DM

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Asisat Oshoala had raged at beggars in her DM.

The football player sent a warning on her Snapchat account to those who constantly messaged her for financial assistance, citing reasons like their wife giving birth or wedding finances.

"While I enjoy having fun here, there are certain things that should be common sense. I help a lot of people here, but there are situations I won't condone or support, such as 'MY WIFE JUST GAVE BIRTH,' 'I WANT TO HAVE A WEDDING,' and so on. Use your common sense. Set your priorities right!!" She noted.

