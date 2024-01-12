Nigerian reality TV star Angel was one of the most talked about Big Brother Naija personalities during the All Stars season

She recently spoke to Legit.ng about her time on the show and what it feels like to fall in love with someone she met in the house

Angel, during the chat, shared that she's never been happier in her life than the way she feels at the moment

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Angel Smith recently spoke about finding love, guarding her mental space and why she strongly dislikes Twitter.

During a recent chat with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons, the BBNaija star, shared some insights into her private life, relationship, and business growth.

"I am at the happiest I have ever been in a while" - Angel shares why

The reality TV star spoke about dealing with criticisms. She talked about how difficult it is to manage a successful relationship that is constantly in the public eye. Angel said:

"To be fair, it does get hard sometimes. But at the end of the day I think I am at the happiest space I have ever been in a while. Not necessarily because of my relationship, but generally I am in a great mental space. So it is easier to navigate things publicly when you're happy."

"Most of the people on Twitter are not happy" - Angel slams social app

During the conversation, Angel shared why she doesn't like the social media app X (formerly known as Twitter). She noted most of the people who use the micro-blogging app are sad.

The BBNaija star didn't sugar-coat her comments, saying:

"The thing with Twitter is that I have noticed that a lot of the people that use the app are not happy. I have chosen not to engage the people there when they decide to move mad."

Angel's comment about tweeps being sadists came as a response to a question as to why she decided to stop using the app.

Angel talks about relationship with Soma

The reality TV spoke about her relationship with Somadina Anyama. She noted that going into the house, she didn't intend to find love, nor was she looking forward to it happening.

"I didn't plan to find love in the house. Not in my wildest dreams. Everybody watched me in 2021. I think people were looking forward so much to see a worse version of who I was. But I have grown so much from that first experience."

Angel Smith noted that she now understands better how to manage her personal space despite the hate from trolls thrown in her direction.

"Walking away from my previous relationship for Soma" - Angel notes if it's been worth it

The BBNaija star shared her satisfaction with where she is mentally and why Soma completes her in ways she can't explain with words.

When we asked her if it's been worth walking away from her previous relationship for Soma, she said:

"Yeah, I thank God, I can't complain."

