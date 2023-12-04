Global site navigation

BBN Angel Takes Down X Handle After Troll Described Her As Crossbreed of James Brown & Hilda Baci
Celebrities

BBN Angel Takes Down X Handle After Troll Described Her As Crossbreed of James Brown & Hilda Baci

by  Olumide Alake
  • BBNaija's Angel Smith has taken down her X, formerly known as Twitter, account over a comment from a troll
  • The troll, while reacting to a series of pictures the reality star shared, said she looked like a crossbreed of James Brown and Hilda Baci
  • It appears the comment got to Angel, as many of her fans have since taken to Twitter to slam the troll

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Angel Smith may no longer be using X, formerly known as Twitter, permanently.

This comes as Angel, who was on the recent All Stars edition, took down her account on the popular social media platform.

BBNaija Angel
Troll reacts to Angel's new picture. Credit: @theangeljbsmith
Source: Instagram

Possible reason Angel took down her X account

The reality star had shared a series of pictures on her timeline, including a photo of her and her boyfriend Soma kissing.

In reaction to the picture, a troll identified as Pharoah Elroy likened Angel to a crossbreed of crossdresser James Brown and celebrity chef Hilda Baci.

It, however, looked like the comment by the troll got to the reality star, as she has now deactivated her account.

The troll wrote:

“You look like a crossbreed of James Brown and Hilda Baci”.

See a screenshot of the tweet below:

Reacting to a netizen who accused him of making Angel leave X, Pharoah Elroy wrote:

"No be me o you people should stop."

See the exchange below:

Netizens knocks troll

See some of the reactions below:

Bolajimedia:

"Una get badmouth for this bird app."

officialntino_:

"Oh God oh...how did he come up with this???"

Horlarprestige:

"But he is telling the truth nah, make you sef look am . Where is the lie ??"

officialntino_:

"Oh God oh...how did he come up with this???"

Pokkerrr:

"These crossbreed get as e be ooohh breedcross."

Airejosh:

"I swear at first look I thought James brown , only that I didn’t add Hilda to mine."

Source: Legit.ng

