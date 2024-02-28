Teenage Nigerian actress Angel Unigwe has caused a major stir online over her latest posts on Instagram

The young lady shared a series of photos of herself rocking a skimpy outfit indoors and it caught the attention of netizens

Many social media users were divided over Angel’s outfit with the majority condemning her and a few showing her support

Fast-rising Nigerian teenage actress Divine-Angel Onyinyechi aka Angel Unigwe, has drawn massive attention online over her recent social media post.

The young actress had taken to her official Instagram page to share a series of photos of herself wearing a tiny bra top paired with a micro-mini skirt.

Photos of Nigerian teenage actress dressed like Ayra Starr sparks controversy. Photos: @angel.unigwe, @ayrastarr

The AMVCA winning star was seen posing in front of a mirror in her tiny outfit and netizens were not pleased with it.

See the photos below:

Netizens blast teen actress for emulating Ayra Starr

Shortly after Angel’s photos went up, many Nigerians trooped to her comment section to express their displeasure. A number of them condemned her for showcasing her body that way publicly while claiming she was copying popular singer, Ayra Starr.

A few others however noted that the Nollywood star is an adult and there was nothing wrong with what she wore.

Read some of their comments below:

mrpresidentgarry:

“Omo Pastor don dey join bad gang... Abeg the other girl should not follow this part.”

dernialaur:

“This is unhealthy for you Angel.”

Cynth_iasimple:

“Ur madness don dey dey too much , adolescent age is now pushing like barrow no go borrow sense.”

odigiriking:

“Desperation to become a star. Hope you will not add prostitution to it like your other senior colleagues.”

Celebrithy_boy:

“Ayra jr.”

Ugbene_gift:

“I honestly see nothing wrong in what she's putting on I mean for crying out loud she's even wearing shorts,why don't y'all condemn all those actress that wear pant and bra ND post em...or use it to create video. I'm pretty sure if some of you puff bags were to be in her state now you'll be on top of moon naked.”

tejumade17:

“People will disrespect you dear, stop ASAP.”

Praise192024:

“Decency is the key.”

region__official:

“My dear just know in this life you can't please all,is ur life you know what is the best thing to do with it.”

Ms.wisecute:

“Stop posting this picture we love you bbygirl.”

don_rich0:

“@ayrastarr second .”

