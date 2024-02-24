Seyi Law is the latest celebrity to appear on Nedu's led podcast as he sent a message to Noble Igwe

In a clip from the soon-to-be-released podcast, Seyi Law made a comment about beating the fashion designer

The video, which has since gone viral, caught Noble Igwe's attention, who clapped back at the comedian

It appears the Nigerian entertainment industry may be in for another round of online drama as comedian Idileoye Oluwaseyitan Lawrence Aletile, popularly known as Seyi Law, publicly called out fashion designer Noble Igwe

Seyi, who was recently involved in an exchange with rapper Eedris Abdukareem, was the latest celebrity to appear on Nedu's led The Honest Bunch podcast.

Seyi Law appears on Nedu's podcast. Credit: seyilaw1 noble_igwe

Source: Instagram

Seyi Law sends message to Noble Igwe

In a viral clip from the podcast, which was released in part, Seyi Law mentioned some celebrity names, including Noble Igwe.

Seyi, a supporter of President Tinubu, in a comment threatened to beat the fashion designer. He said:

"I am mentioning it publicly, I will beat Noble Igwe to the extent."

Noble Igwe replies Seyi Law

In a reaction via his X handle, the fashion designer taunted, saying some of his colleagues, like Basketmouth, were on tour while he was jumping from one podcast to the other.

He wrote:

"While other comedians your mate are on tour , you are busy moving from one podcast to another @seyilaw1 but then, that’s a tour."

See his tweet below:

Below is another response from Noble Igwe to one of his followers:

Noble Igwe and SeyiLaw had a faceoff on Twitter in June 2023 over an alleged hate of Igbos in the country.

Netizens react as Seyi law threaten Noble Igwe

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

iamAbiodunAA:

"Seyi law wey no sabi law. Threatening to beat/ physically harm someone on a live show. Abi the thing no be crime again ni? Omo how anyhowness plenty for this country o."

@rebeccaNneka:

"This guy don mad Somebody hold dey law oooo."

Source: Legit.ng