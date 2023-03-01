Comedian Seyi Law has taken to social media with a post addressing his fans and followers that kicked against his choice of presidential candidate

The entertainer specifically appealed to supporters of Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, adding that there should be no place for hatred against one another

Seyi’s post, however, sparked mixed reactions from many, with his followers telling him to address the irregularities that trailed the election

Comedian Seyi Law has penned a note of appeal to his fans and followers in light of his preferred presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), emerging as the country’s next president.

The humour merchant called out to supporters of Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Atiku Abubakar and hailed their overall passion during the election cycle.

Comedian Seyi Law appeals to Obi, Atiku supporters. Photo: @officialasiwajubat/@seyilaw1

Source: Instagram

“My fellow Nigerians, I am happy you're as passionate as you are about your preferred candidates. That is the way politics should be. However, bitterness and hatred towards one another shouldn't have a place between us," he wrote.

Seyi Law further explained that there isn’t any wrong or right, but simply people with individual differences. The comedian added that he would have prayed and worked for the success of other candidates if they emerged winners.

In a different portion of his post, the entertainer appealed to those offended by his support of Tinubu and condemned violence across the country.

Fans kick against Seyi Law’s post

mr.commonsense_ said:

"Keep this energy down Seyi. The first and foremost thing you need to do is to condemn the irregularities, manipulations and obvious oppression of this election. Not just violence. If you are sincere enough, you will agree that this wasn’t an election."

mr._o3 said:

"Only balablu will laugh at your dry jokes from now on."

darobills said:

"Nature has a funny way of rewarding us, may you reap the fruits of your support. If it benefits the nation, may you prosper and live in peace but if his reign troubles any heart, may your household never know peace."

msjanedave said:

"I hope u know you can’t disassociate yourself from the injustice that was done that got your candidate to win this election. Invariable your integrity is also questionable. The vengeance of God is coming upon y’all. Wait for it."

kaayc21 said:

"U condemn the VIOLENCE NOW? Why not on Election Day when it was happening or a day after? U condemn It now when a candidate has been declared smh,U are no different from politicians."

