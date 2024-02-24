Taiwo Hassan, aka Ogogo's famous lookalike daughter, Shakirat, has welcomed a bouncing baby boy

The actor's daughter shared the good news by posting a picture of the newborn on her social media page

As expected, popular names in the Yoruba movie industry have flooded her page with congratulatory message

It is a moment of jubilation in the family of Nollywood veteran actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, as his daughter Shakirat becomes a first-time mother.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Shakirat was recently in the news over videos from her wedding, which sparked reactions online with her husband's absence.

Shakirat, who looked pregnant, was seated on a chair, holding her footballer husband Lawal Yusuf's frame, has welcomed a baby boy.

The content creator, who is the actor's lookalike, announced the birth of her baby on social media on Saturday, February 24, sharing a picture of the newborn.

She wrote in a caption:

"Alhamdulilah, it’s a boy."

See Shakirat's post, including a picture of the newborn below:

Ogogo reacts as daughter welcomes baby

The excited actor also shared the good news on his page, expressing how happy he was to be a grandfather.

He wrote in a caption:

"Which of the favour of my creator can i deny, none. For all who seek such happiness, may Allah bless you with your desire. As for me, you can call me latest granpa in town. @lawalyusuf24 congratulations to your duo @kira_taiwo."

See his post below:

Celebrities, fans congratulate Ogogo's daughter

Legit.ng captured messages from the likes of Bidemi Kosoko, Isbae U, Wumi Toriola, and many more.

bidemi_kosoko:

"Congratulations sweetie."

isbae_u:

"Alhamdullilahi."

wumitoriola:

"Congratulations dear."

officialafeezowo:

"Congratulations to the latest grandpa."

kamalolaakinyele:

"Congratulations to our family ogogo baba."

