A video has emerged of Seyi Law saying that he no longer supports the mandate of the president of Nigeria

The video was exhumed after Eedris Abdulkareem claimed that Seyi Law was no longer supporting Tinubu

According to him, he cannot die because he is supporting the president as he also stated that he was not paid to do so

A recording showing popular comedian Seyi Law speaking against the mandate of the president of Nigeria has emerged. The video started circulating online after Eedris Abdulkareems' interview went viral.

Legit.ng had reported that Abdulkareem had stated that he was at an event where Seyi Law said he was no longer supporting the mandate of Tinubu. The singer claimed that the comedian also said he regretted his actions for supporting the president.

Video of Seyi Law renouncing Tinubu's mandate emerges. Photo credit @seyilaw1/@abdulkareemeedris

Source: Instagram

In the clip making the rounds on social media, the comedian who relocated abroad a few years ago said people no longer spray him money at events because he has been supporting Tinubu.

Seyi Law comments on the Vice president attending AFCON

In the video, Seyi Law alleged that the presence of the vice president of Nigeria at the AFCON game contributed to the loss the Super Eagles suffered at the AFCON.

He also claimed that he could not die because he had been supporting the president.

Seyi Law says he wasn't paid

The entertainer also said that he was not paid to support Tinubu and his administration since he won the election.

Recall that Seyi Law has been an ardent supporter of Tinubu since he won the election. He has been abused but he still made a tweet to say that he would still vote for the president if given another chance. Now, he seemed to have changed his mind.

See the video here

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the video of Seyi Law renouncing Tinubu. Here are some of the comments below:

@iam.n.o.s.a:

"Oh he did it with the hope to receive money or political appointment. Not because it was his choice."

@oluwa_damilola_eniyan_ko:

"Bro. EEDRIS says it as it is, respect."

@chi_gold29:

"Na this kind show Seyi fit do base on say his career get as he be , when was the last time he did a real show."

@talktoshe_ng:

"They praise the presidency in public but cry in private. He should not give up, his apportionment go soon come."

@agbaenjoyment:

"Don't follow Internet you won't hear. They praise in public but lament and regret in the closet. I voted for OBi and I am proud to say it in public. I campaigned with my personal money. On the day of election, I shared drinks, tiger nut, egg roll, zobo etc worth of 350k. I gave people money to register their voters card because of OBi. I don't know him in person."

@chizzy_audit:

"Why someone no from back sabotage that werey mouth?"

@paulemecheta:

"Na balablu we still dey and una dey complain. Wetin go come happen when we enter bulaba?"

@vhawttie:

"E don cast. I can never attend his show even if its free entry."

@soloblinkz:

"We all know Seyilaw is a big joke."

@xceptionalgifty:

"Now, we need activist to rise up from different corners of the nation, let's drop political parties and salvage this dying nation."

Seyi Law apologises to those he has offended

Legit.ng had reported that Seyi Law had taken to social media with a post to address his fans who kicked against his choice of presidential candidate.

The entertainer appealed to the supporters of Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar. He said there should be no place for hatred against one another.

Fans took to the comments section to react to his apology.

Source: Legit.ng