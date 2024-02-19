Nigerian comedian Seyi Law has sparked massive reactions online with a statement he released to address his political stance

The comic, who is a massive supporter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, spoke about the current economic situation of the country and who needs to be blamed more

However, a comment he made in his statement has sparked the ire of many Nigerians who took to his page to rain curses on him

Renowned Nigerian comedian Idileoye Oluwaseyitan Lawrence Aletile, aka Seyi Law, has sparked massive reactions online with a statement he made about the President of the country, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Seyi Law is a massive supporter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. During the 2023 general election, he gained popularity on social media for always putting up a strong defence whenever he was criticised and bashed.

A statement shared by Seyi Law about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sparks anger online. Photo credit: @officialasiwajubat/@seyilaw

Source: Instagram

In a statement released on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, he noted that even if another election were to be conducted tomorrow, he would still vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Seyi Law gives reason for defending Tinubu

In his lengthy statement, he noted that he would rather "stay with Moses through the wilderness to Canaan than eat meat and drink wine in slavery in Egypt."

He spoke about many Nigerians trying to kill the optimism of others by looking for every possibility to paint the country's condition as dark and gloomy even though there's still much to be hopeful about.

Seyi Law noted in his post that the people who are supposed to carry the bulk of the blame for the country's current state are state governors who have become redundant.

He shared that state allocations have increased, but the citizens have no significant impact. Seyi noted stated this and much more.

Below is Seyi Law's full statement:

Reactions trail Seyi Law's statement

Here are some of the comments that trailed Seyi Law's lengthy statement about the economic crises bedevilling the country:

@kejay_prince:

"But your family no they wilderness….lol! Na the rest of Yoruba wey they listen to Kolo like u I blame sha….Oga wilderness but family they chillax for Youkay….for once I truly believed that you’re a comedian."

@ugwu_obinn:

"Let's be clear, there is no similarity between Tinubu and the scriptural Moses please. Stoppit."

@EAgholor71562:

"You carry your family run go youkay then leave your so called Moses for us then they tell us to stay with your Moses."

@flourish007:

"Moses?? This is pharaoh who has taken us 200 years backward."

@Saidu_im:

"They said Buhari's underground work was so massive that when he's done cleaning 16 years of PDP mess, we won't recognise Nigeria again. Truth. This dolt never criticised "constructively" cuz they were waiting their turn to feed. I guess ur Moses has to clean Abraham's mess too."

@joejonahni:

"If you convert 2m of your comedy money it will amount to £1,000 for you to send to your family in exile. Continue supporting evil, you will beg to feed."

@attah_akor:

"Took Moses 40 years to get Israelites to the promise land from Egypt and he still didn't make it himself."

@Mr_francis55:

"My brother no optimism anywhere, leave this damage control, we are in we are in, it's a long night."

@Mr_francis55:

"Our country is a Town Hall different, now getting to Bala Blue with unstoppable speed."

@jaycutie07:

"This man is too selfish. Cos he’s good, he doesn’t care if others are dying. What do u tell dt man dt his children are out of school and his salary can no longer feed his family of 5? Nigerians, these are the problems. People who are after the own needs and neglect u in trouble."

@JuniorNsirim:

"You leave wilderness travel go UK. SeyiLaw you will ask God for water and He will give you vinegar."

@Olabodeee05:

"You will never make it to the promise land, oloriburuku oloju dudu."

Seyi Law calls out President Tinubu

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Seyi Law took to social media to slam President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over reports of his administration acquiring a presidential yacht.

Seyi Law slammed the idea, noting that it was wrongly timed and shouldn't be something of importance at the time.

In a tweet posted on his handle, the comedian stated that he does not support the procurement of a presidential yacht.

Source: Legit.ng