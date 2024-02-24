A snippet of Nigerian comedian Seyi Law going on Nedu Wazobia's podcast, The Honest Bunch, has sparked massive reactions online

In the viral snippet making the rounds online, Seyi Law vowed to beat lifestyle influencer Noble Igwe to a pulp

He also slammed famous blogger Tunde Ednut while speaking about his presidential choice and why he campaigned vigorously for him

Nigerian comedian Idileoye Oluwaseyitan Lawrence Aletile, aka Seyi Law, was recently on Nedu Wazobia's podcast, The Honest Bunch.

While on the show, the comic spoke about some of his colleagues, actresses, musicians, bloggers, and even a lifestyle influencer.

Snippets of the comments made by Seyi Law on Nedu's show have got people talking online.

In the viral snippet, Seyi Law vowed that he plans to beat Noble Igwe to a pulp anywhere he sees him.

Seyi Law also called out famous blogger Tunde Ednut, noting that he is no longer the good person he used to be.

In other bits from the snippet, the comedian was heard talking about Mercy Aigbe, her mum, and Fathia Balogun.

Seyi Law speaks about Eedris Abdulkareem's comment

The Nigerian comedian also talked about the 2023 presidential election. He cleared the air about regretting that he had voted for nor campaigned for APC.

Seyi noted that he never made such a statement, nor did he tell Eedris Abdulkareem anything remotely close to what he said when he was on Nedu's show days before him.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail Seyi Law's comments

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the snippets of Seyi Law's interview with Nedu:

@noble_igwe:

"You guys need to change your camera men, you don’t have to shoot everyone up close. We all have different facial features and some are not beautiful up close."

@ubifranklinofficial:

"Long Weekend Ahead."

@deehumorous:

"This one deserve watch party..... kimmmooonnn."

@itshelenpaul:

"Why post on Saturday? Promotion should be on Monday morning towards the program on Monday evening. Now I am setting alarm. What a long weekend…. @nedu_official stop iiitttttt."

@whoisgarv:

"Do I even want to hear what seyi law has to say?"

@chixonnexus:

"What the heck do will need to hear from this man? I don't care."

@bad_boykizz:

"This one na nuisance already."

@nkubi_official:

"Plenty name calling Dey for this one oh. E go LOUD."

@maasoroju:

"Bobo NEDU yi lo ma pada da ilu yi ru."

@bright_omoba:

"All the campaign u did for Tinubu, u never said vote for tinubu?? Wow wow,. Ok!"

@edgar.eriakha:

"Na wa oh. This is the podcast we want."

@romeo_wj:

"Haaaa .. baba done play people tape."

@robyekpo:

"Wahala!!! Na Honest Bunch Podcast go cause another civil war for Naija."

Seyi Law calls out President Tinubu

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Seyi Law took to social media to slam President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over reports of his administration acquiring a presidential yacht.

Seyi Law slammed the idea, noting that it was wrongly timed and shouldn't have been something of importance at the time.

In a tweet posted on his handle, the comedian stated that he did not support the procurement of a presidential yacht.

