Laide Bakare has broken her silence over a viral interview of her advising women to cheat on their cheating partners

The popular Yoruba actress, in a series of videos she shared on her page, said she was taken out of context

Some of her followers, however, went on to query her over trending conversation between her and Portable, which the singer leaked

Yoruba actress Laide Bakare has reacted to a trending video of her controversial advice to women, which surfaced online hours after she bagged a political appointment in Osun State.

Laide advised women not to leave their partners because of infidelity, saying they should cheat too in return.

Her advice and comments during the interview didn't go down well with many, including controversial singer Portable Zazu, who blasted the actress and went on to leak a conversation between him and the actress.

Laide Bakare speaks about controversial interview

The moviemaker, in a series of videos she shared on her Instagram page, said she was taken out of context as she and the interview were talking about her present relationship.

Laide also debunked rumours about her being married, disclosing that it was from a movie.

Netizens flood Laide Bakare's page

Some of her followers, however, took to her comment section to demand an explanation over Portable's allegations about her making efforts to sleep with him

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

frosh_pel:

"Portable dey drag you wetin u do for him."

darriss07:

"So na true you wan nack potable."

olami.olami.12:

"Hmm..... And I always respect you oo but why would you try to knack portable??"

able101_101:

"Shey looto le fe sha portable? (Is it true you wanted to sleep with Portable?)

cutebookey:

"We love you too momma Pls if you want to address portable matter, use English so he can use interpreter bfor he understands."

big____berry:

"Na true say you wan sleep with portable or not?"

Portable spend time with Queen Dami

Legit.ng had reported that Portable pitched his tent with another love interest, Queen Dami.

The young lady, who was one of late Alaafin of Oyo's wives, shared a video of herself and the singer having fun together.

Dami blushed as Portable danced behind her car.

